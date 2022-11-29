Garden Q&A: What flowers will suit my open, windswept site?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: What flowers will suit my open, windswept site?

Potentillas will tolerate high winds and flower in a range of different colours, depending on the variety, including yellow. Picture: iStock

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 07:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I have a large, open and windy garden site. 

Can you suggest some flowers or shrubs that I could plant there, ones that will also provide colour in June?

Also, is there any pretty ground cover that will offer "carpet" beneath some rhododendrons I have, which will give interest when they are not flowering?

ANSWER

Potentillas are fantastic plants in a windswept garden.  

They will tolerate high winds and are simply festooned with flowers during late spring to mid summer. 

They flower in a range of different colours, depending on the variety, yellow, orange, red, white or pink.

Choisya ternate, the Mexican orange blossom, is another good one. 

An evergreen and resilient to strong winds, it produces masses of small white, strongly scented, white flowers. 

The only drawback is that it may be finished flowering by June, depending on your location and the spring weather.

There is nothing that will grow right underneath rhododendrons; however, you could try growing some flower carpet roses, once they are not directly under the canopy of the rhododendron. 

These will flower once the rhodo blooms have finished, extending the period of colour right into early winter.

More in this section

Vintage window with siting bench and pillows. Wooden venetian blinds, bookshelf and decors. White walls with copy space for text S Jennifer Sheahan: How to create privacy in your home without blocking views and light 
How to add festive sparkle to homes of all sizes, on all budgets S How to add festive sparkle to homes of all sizes, on all budgets
Significant Irish artists in the picture this winter selling season  Significant Irish artists in the picture this winter selling season 
<p>Colm Crowley: “Our rental trees are proving hugely popular again this year." Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Spruce Springsteen on tour: Why Cork householders love renting Christmas trees 

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s