How to add festive sparkle to homes of all sizes, on all budgets

Traditionalists who keep their Christmas tree up until Twelfth Night are probably the same ones who put up the decorations on the first Sunday of Advent, or the fourth Sunday before Christmas, which this year happens to be tomorrow.

It’s just enough time to climb into the attic, folks; raid the garage for cardboard boxes stashed away in January and assemble the faux tree, although traditionalists will likely haul the real McCoy home in the car today amid ponderings of how to keep it hydrated til January.

If you’re looking to do something special with decorating this year, imagine having a Downton Abbey-style Christmas full of sparkle and luxury; donning your finery and waiting to hear the dinner gong signalling the goose is cooked.

Caroline Breen, co-owner of home interiors boutique Interiosity in Douglas, Cork, lucked out with a birthday present this summer from daughter Emma who took her on a trip to the fabulous Highclere Castle, set of ITV’s Downton Abbey. It’s now inspired one of the boutique’s Christmas decorating themes which according to Caroline is OTT and regal.

Festive themes 'are glam without being blingy' say the team at Interiosity, Douglas. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Lots of pearls and sparkle,” she says. “Velvets, gold filigree and encrusted baubles. We’ve noticed that people are investing and entertaining more this year. They’re going all out, not having done it for the last two years.”

It’s glam without being blingy, but if you’re looking for something pared back, more contemporary and youthful, co-owner Nicole Reid, says, “There’s a midnight blue look which is white, with little speckles of faux blueberries, something maybe to suit a young couple starting out.”

The Pavilion Garden Centre's traditional dining tablescape uses red and green with gold accents, adding candelabra and faux trees to give height.

Another look she sees trending is to carry the decorating theme over to the Christmas dinner tablescape.



“Especially if the tree is near your table, have the same theme and colour in your tableware and linens,” Nicole says.

With more enthusiasm this year, it seems we’re starting earlier and doing it in stages, according to Caroline. “Wreaths, greenery and lights are going up first,” she says. “These are things you can use all year and make a feature for Christmas.”

Catherine Shiels, Christmas stylist at The Pavilion Garden Centre, Cork, offers tips for an elegant finish to your tree.

Continue your festive decorating theme into the Christmas tablescape, advise the proprietors of Interiosity. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Start by adding your lights,” she says, “working from the top of the tree to the bottom. Then decide if you’re using shiny or mat baubles and add in flowers or stems for texture.”

Making a tree look full can be tricky so Catherine suggests having three items on a single branch and using different size baubles. “The matchy-matchy look is gone out,” she says, but she also emphasises the importance of nostalgia.

Catherine Shiels, Christmas stylist at The Pavilion Garden Centre, showing young shoppers ideas for topping out the Christmas tree.

“Take those decorations that have special meaning for you and place them towards the front,” she says. “For the top, a star or fairy is traditional and can be used each year.”

But not everyone has room for a full-size tree, or having downsized there may not be space for storing decorations.

Catherine’s advice is to opt for a slim tree, pre-lit.

A Christmas tree at The Pavilion, Cork.

“Keep the decorations simple,” she says, “with just a string of berries and a bow on top. It’s a more contemporary look.”

If challenged by a small budget or space, Catherine adds, “Do something with your hall table. A small wreath with some battery-operated candles would cost about €30-€40. Or take a hurricane lamp or vase and fill it with lights.

"A plain garland could be dressed with lights, or ribbon, or a string of berries. Enhance what you have by adding to it. If you don’t want a tree, bring in branches from the garden. Put them in a vase with moss at the bottom and string lights.”

Tablescaping ideas at The Pavilion, Cork.

But what about choosing a real tree, when we’re all starting to decorate earlier?

According to Professor Gary A Chastagner, plant pathologist at Washington State University, who has been researching Christmas trees for the last 40 years, the average evergreen tree lasts around four to six weeks from the date it’s cut down, which isn’t always the same as the purchase date.

Tree decorating themes at The Pavilion, Cork.

Top tip from the professor: ""During the past 20 years, there has been a significant increase in the production of true fir Christmas trees, such as Noble and Fraser fir," he says.

“These species have excellent post-harvest keepability and can be displayed for extended periods of time. If you want a tree to last just seven to 10 days, any tree will do.”