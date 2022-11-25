Garden Q&A: Is there a non-chemical way to remove bindweed? 

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Is there a non-chemical way to remove bindweed? 
Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 20:30
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Have you any advice on a way to remove bindweed in a non-chemical way?

ANSWER

Convolvulus arvensis, better known to many of us as bindweed, is a twirling, herbaceous climbing plant with a really, very attractive white, trumpet-shaped flower. 

However, anyone with bindweed growing in their garden will find it nigh-on impossible to see any beauty in the plant as it grows through everything nearby, seemingly strangling its hosts.

I wouldn’t advocate, recommend or outline a chemical treatment anyway as we have to stop using damaging poisons in our gardens which are home to so many species. 

On top of that, there is no effective chemical treatment for bindweed.

Unfortunately though, nor do I have any magic wand for its control. 

The only approach that I can suggest is to keep pulling it. If you try and pull it from the soil, it snaps like an elastic, leaving the bulk of the root system beneath the ground and it will re-grow once more. 

However, if you keep at it and persist with pulling it every time you see it, this will certainly weaken the plant and the more you stay on top of it, the less of a problem it will be.

More in this section

How to add festive sparkle to homes of all sizes, on all budgets S How to add festive sparkle to homes of all sizes, on all budgets
Home: Celebrate the festive season the sustainable way   Home: Celebrate the festive season the sustainable way  
Wish List: Quirky corkscrews, Christmas cards and cool coffee sets Wish List: Quirky corkscrews, Christmas cards and cool coffee sets
#Home - Gardening#Unwind
<p>Venetian blinds allow you to control the level of light and privacy. Pictures: iStock</p>

S Jennifer Sheahan: How to create privacy in your home without blocking views and light 

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s