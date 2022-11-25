Garden Q&A: Is there a non-chemical way to remove bindweed? 

QUESTION

Have you any advice on a way to remove bindweed in a non-chemical way?

ANSWER

Convolvulus arvensis, better known to many of us as bindweed, is a twirling, herbaceous climbing plant with a really, very attractive white, trumpet-shaped flower.

However, anyone with bindweed growing in their garden will find it nigh-on impossible to see any beauty in the plant as it grows through everything nearby, seemingly strangling its hosts.

I wouldn’t advocate, recommend or outline a chemical treatment anyway as we have to stop using damaging poisons in our gardens which are home to so many species.

On top of that, there is no effective chemical treatment for bindweed.

Unfortunately though, nor do I have any magic wand for its control.

The only approach that I can suggest is to keep pulling it. If you try and pull it from the soil, it snaps like an elastic, leaving the bulk of the root system beneath the ground and it will re-grow once more.

However, if you keep at it and persist with pulling it every time you see it, this will certainly weaken the plant and the more you stay on top of it, the less of a problem it will be.