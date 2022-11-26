Significant Irish artists in the picture this winter selling season 

Des O'Sullivan looks at the contrasting styles on offer in Dublin and Cork
A Thought for Lunch by Conor Harrington at Whyte's.

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 01:35
Des O’Sullivan

The Irish art sale season continues on its merry winter way on Monday and Tuesday. 

The sale of Important Irish Art at Whyte's in Dublin next Monday evening offers significant works in contrasting styles by artists as diverse as Paul Henry and James Brenan to Louis le Brocquy and William Scott. 

A classical Henry landscape, Turf Stacks in the West is estimated at €120,000-€180,000, as is an image of WB Yeats by Louis le Brocquy. 

There are two oils on canvas dated 2004 by Conor Harrington, the renowned Cork street artist and painter, A Thought for Lunch (€10,000-€15,000) and Lost in Space (€8,000-€12,000). 

The auction is on view at Molesworth Street, Dublin, this weekend and until 4pm on Monday.

There will be viewing in Skibbereen on Monday and Tuesday for Morgan O'Driscoll's online Irish art sale with 242 lots which gets underway Tuesday evening. 

The selection offers works by Kenneth Webb, Mainie Jellett, Cecil Maguire, Norah McGuinness, Arthur Maderson, Cecil Maguire, Louis le Brocquy and many other artists.

Place: Cork Place: Dublin Organisation: Morgan O'Driscoll Organisation: Whyte's
