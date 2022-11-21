Sweet treats, art and wine, and sound memories in the frame

LIFE IS SWEET

Kerry woman Terrie Shirtliff mixed together her love of strawberries and chocolate to create a business at her kitchen table.

Terrie, from Killarney, set up Sorella Berries in May last year "after becoming a bit bored during the Covid lockdowns".

"I am a massive lover of strawberries and chocolate and during Covid noticed there was a market for the two combined in Kerry," the Killarney mum tells us.

Terrie's Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries in a range of colours and designs are all handcrafted and made fresh on the day of order.

"We also offer strawberry bouquets, strawberry towers for weddings and other events, and luxury chocolate gifts for all occasions.

:My customers often tell me my creations look too pretty to eat, yet taste even better than they look.

"I took a short break from Sorella when I became a mum for the first time but am now back to business! It is an exciting time as I am moving location from my home to a kitchen along Muckross Road, central in Killarney."

See Sorellaberries.





WAVES OF JOY

You know how sounds connect us with special places and moments? Irish printmaker Jando’s best-selling Soundwaves collection captures core memories.

Using QR code technology, the prints aim to encapsulate celebrations or times that are important to us, like the sound of wedding vows to a favourite song, or even your dog’s bark.

Each piece can be customised and is designed and printed in-house on fine art archival paper using pigment-based inks and mounted in frames made of wood sourced from sustainably managed forests.

Prices begin at €120 for medium framed pieces. Final orders for customised Soundwaves prints should be placed by midnight on December 7, visit Jando.

WINE AND ART

It's always been a must on Munster’s social calendar, and the Killarney Rotary Club evening of wine and art returns this month after a pandemic-enforced absence.

You'll get the chance to snap up sought-after canvases by a range of Irish and Munster-based artists such as Carmel Madigan, from Clare (whose work Garden of the Eagle's Nest is pictured here) and crafts, when it takes place in the Great Southern Hotel on Wednesday, November 30, commencing at 7.15pm.

Killarney Rotary Club members and beneficiaries and event sponsors at the Great Southern Hotel.

Tickets, €20, will be available at the door and are on sale from club members and representatives of the beneficiaries: Coolick NS, Gaelscoil Faithleann NS, Knockanes NS, Holy Cross Mercy NS, St Francis Special School, Kerry Stars Special Olympic Club, Killarney Athletic AFC, and Killarney Cougars Basketball Club.

Proceeds of the raffle on the night will go to the Irish Pilgrimage Trust.





FRUITY AND FESTIVE

When it’s too soon to stir up a saucepan of mulled wine, this candle from The Home Moment is the next best thing to sipping the real thing.

It will fill the room with the aroma of cranberries, orange zest, and subtle spices. It’s priced at €20 for a 180ml candle and €37.50 for the 500ml size, see Thehomemoment and search for candles.

DESIGN MASTERCLASS

If you've always wanted more from your bathroom, then check out this masterclass. It promises to teach you the finer points of practicalities (first fixes and tanking) as well as how to conjure up your own sensual sanctuary.

Sonas Bathrooms' MD Richard Sloan is hosting the event with award-winning interior designer Gwen Kenny on November 23, at 10am. Those attending also get the chance to enter a draw to win a €500 Sonas Bathrooms voucher. See Sonasbathrooms.