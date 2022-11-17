Garden Q&A: What is the best month to prune a Japanese maple and rose bush? 

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: What is the best month to prune a Japanese maple and rose bush? 
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 12:25
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Is it OK to cut back a rose bush and Japanese maple now? 

The rose bush in my garden has gone wild so I think it would benefit from being cut back hard but I am not sure about the maple.

ANSWER

Roses can be cut back anytime from now and before the end of February, allowing enough time next spring for the bush to produce lots of fresh new stems before flowering during the summer. 

I am letting mine alone for the moment as I am enjoying the blooms which are still quite plentiful, unusually for November. 

However, if yours is too wild and unkempt, prune away as soon as you want.

I’m always slow to prune Japanese maples as they shouldn’t really require pruning, apart, perhaps, from some trimming here and there. 

However, if yours needs to be pruned, now is the correct time to do it, before the end of the year. 

They are prone to die back, often caused by verticillium wilt. This fungal infection can enter the plant through open wounds such as a pruning wound and can be introduced via dirty pruning tools so make sure to disinfect the gardening equipment you are using. 

