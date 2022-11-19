Art: It's winter selling season for Irish paintings 

Collectors of Irish art have an array of choice across all price levels in the run-up to Christmas. The fun gets underway on Tuesday as timed online Irish art sales at Sotheby's and de Veres get underway with artists and sculptors from FE McWilliam, Rowan Gillespie, Roderic O'Conor, Patrick Scott and William Crozier at Sotheby's to Tony O'Malley, John Shinnors, Donald Teskey, Sir John Lavery and Colin Middleton at de Veres.

The selection at de Veres includes a collection of Irish 18th-century landscapes and Irish Georgian tables from a private Cork collection as well as oils by Paul Henry, Jack Yeats, Roderic O'Conor and many eminent artists.

Woman of Kinsale by Patrick Hennessy at Sotheby's.

The online sale at Sotheby's will introduce a strong representation of contemporary Irish artists and sculptors to worldwide clients. Irish highlights at Sotheby's sale of Modern British and Irish art in London on Wednesday include two early oils by Yeats, Going to the Races, 1917 (€230,400-€345,600) and Sunday Morning, 1921 (€172,800-€288,000) and The Fisherman's Cottage c1950 by Gerard Dillon (€92,170-€138,300).

Viewing for Whyte's evening sale of Important Irish Art on Monday week (November 28) gets underway in Dublin next Wednesday. There are major works by Paul Henry, Louis le Brocquy, Mainie Jellett, Walter Osborne, Sean Keating, Mary Swanzy and Roderic O'Conor.

Currachs Returning, Moonlight, Connemara Coast by Ciaran Clear at Morgan O'Driscoll.

Morning Prayer, Cottage Interior, County Cork, 1901 by James Brenan (1837-1907), headmaster at the Cork School of Art in the 1860s, is the only known oil painting to show a canopy bed with a boarded, canted roof.

Still Life and Window by Tony O'Malley at de Veres.

The art historian Dr Claudia Kinmonth reports that these highly functional beds endured throughout Ireland well into the 20th century as they enabled poor families to huddle together and stay warm. At a time when TB was rampant, they were condemned by medics. Lot 6 is estimated at. €10,000-€15,000.

Artists from Kenneth Webb and Norah McGuinness to Sean Scully and Mainie Jellett will feature among the highlights at Morgan O'Driscoll's current online sale of Irish art. This continues until November 29 and like all the sales mentioned in this piece, the catalogue is online.

The appetising selection includes work by Ciaran Clear, Martin Gale, Charles Harper, George Campbell and Arthur Maderson.

The winter art selling season will draw to a close with an evening sale, Important Irish Art, at James Adam in Dublin on December 7. There are 144 lots in total with two works by Yeats and an important triptych by John Shinnors entitled Line. This is a response by the Limerick artist to a painting by the British post-impressionist Frank Bramley entitled Domino at the Crawford Gallery in Cork.