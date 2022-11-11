We examine Marie Kondo's new book to see if it helps you achieve your ideal life  

You know how words from other languages slip into interiors terminology? Feng shui and hygge are staples now, and I’d say in no time a new term from Japan, kurashi, will join them.

According to arch-declutterer and tidy-upper Marie Kondo, kurashi describes the ideal way of spending our time, that’s after we’ve sorted, tidied, and disposed of possessions which spark no joy in our lives.

It’s also the next step for acolytes of her method of tidying and, of course, there’s a book to tell you how (isn’t there always?).

Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life hits the shops on Tuesday with Christmas present written all over it.

Springing to international fame with her first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo has since penned two more, including one for tidying the office.

Then came the inevitable Netflix series Tidying Up, which proved to be a must-see during lockdown days for tidy types and those aspiring to the tidy lifestyle.

The Konmari method of folding clothes in drawers brings order and makes for easy selection of garments.

I became a semi-convert to Konmari — Kondo’s trademark tidying method where Instagram-worthy drawers of clothes neatly folded into lines of uniform rectangles prevail, admittedly after I endured a bit of trial and error and a period of considerable love hate.

Hers is a practical approach as you’d expect, being able to see everything you have at a glance, but to get there means, firstly, pulling your belongings together starting with one category; for example, clothes, and retaining only those which spark joy.

To get the gist, think about the gorgeous dress you bought in the sales last year.

It’s never felt like a good fit but you’ve hung on to it in hope. No joy to be sparked there, I’m afraid, so off to the charity shop it must go and the negative associations with it.

Marie Kondo enjoying miso soup.

“To open your closet and see only clothes you love is exhilarating,” Kondo says, although for some of us it can also be alarming to see how few are left after the purge.

But she offers reassurance, too, when she says, “Through the process of selecting what brings you joy and letting go of what doesn’t, you develop your capacity to choose, to make decisions and to take action, and this, in turn, develops your self-confidence.

“Once my clients finish tidying up their homes, very few of them consider moving or completely redecorating afterwards. Often the biggest change they describe is how they spend their time at home. Through these changes, they come to love the space in which they live, regardless of whether it matches their ideal.”

That’ll do nicely, and it all seems more approachable this time around as her stern instructional tone in the earlier books has been replaced with soft encouragement and gentle images of aspirational, simple, relaxing spaces.

Better still, her halo isn’t quite as shiny now she has three children. Certain things have slipped she admits, and it’s comforting to hear her confess to procrastination.

When her publisher wanted a written description of the Konmari method, sitting at a keyboard was a task she describes as torture: “I found one excuse after another to avoid doing it…..I had never felt so miserable.”

You can’t help but admire her admission. Best of all, it sort of lets us off the hook of fastidiousness, even though the book starts from the assumption that everything in your home has been thoroughly interrogated to prove itself joy-sparking before moving on to the kurashi stage of virtuous activities that claim to lead to the ideal life.

These include taking time to journal, visualise, express gratitude, create morning and evening rituals, and nourishment — her recipe for homemade miso is a winner.

The entrance to your home should be clean, welcoming and attractive, according to Marie Kondo.

WHAT WORKED FOR US?

Finding time to do it all might seem impossible.

For me, the idea of journaling doesn’t spark joy, so I tried something else that certainly made me feel better.

I copied her ritual of greeting her home when she walks through the front door and checking what sparks joy in the hall to make sure what I see on entering is appealing.

You might feel a bit silly to start with — saying hello to your house but there’s something in it and the visual of a more attractive entrance that gives a lift to the spirits, comfort even, especially after a hard day.

Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life is published by Bluebird, €24.99