Berry nice: Peter Dowdall shares his top winter plant picks 

Callicarpa is a really beautiful, berried plant which comes into its own during the winter months

Many who would be familiar with callicarpa, including I myself, might only think of the beautiful, purple-berried form called 'Profusion'.

Growing to about 1.5 meters in height with a mature specimen covering an area of about one metre in width, it has quite a large presence in any garden.

Callicarpa bodinieri.

It's not only the beautiful purple berries, so perfect that they nearly look artificial, that make this plant, not just a “should have” but a “must have” in your garden.

No, it's also got fantastic autumn colour at this time of the year before the high winds strip it naked of leaves, which are medium-sized and quite oval in shape. These leaves take on a beautiful pink/red hue during autumn.

If you’re used to Profusion, well let me introduce you to a cultivar that I only recently discovered: A white-berried form of callicarpa called Snowstar. I have not grown this yet — and in fact, I have only seen it in a few garden centres.

At first look, I think it's not as showy perhaps or as dramatic as Profusion but I am biased, as purple is my favourite colour.

However, I suspect that when used correctly in the garden this white-berried form of callicarpa could be quite something, particularly as we enter seasons of long evenings and shortened daylight hours. When I say, “used correctly” I am referring to its positioning in a garden.

The white could really break up these dreary days and if planted in a dark area or next to darker-coloured plants, it could really, naturally illuminate the garden.

Callicarpa Snowstar.

I'm always raving about white and different shades of green in the garden and so I will have to try this white-berried form and see how it works. I don't know yet, but I assume it will have the same fabulous autumn colour as its purple-berried cousin.

Preferring slightly acidic soil, that is a soil with a pH of seven or less, callicarpa is a plant which likes nutrient-rich soil filled with humus and other magical ingredients. I certainly find that Profusion does best in semi-shade or a sunny position and not so well in full shade.

Callicarpas flower during the summer and will be visited by bees and other pollinators. Whilst they are self-fertile, I would recommend panting a group of three or more in the garden to ensure good pollination and thus, a bountiful supply of berries during the winter.

I think I might try this white form with some dark pink heathers underneath, as the dark foliage and flowers may provide a nice contrast to the white berries above.

A combination such as this will benefit both the bees and any other pollinators around during winter along with the birds.

If you have some dark evergreen plants perhaps camellias or maybe laurel, this should provide a lovely background, in front of which the white berries should positively shimmer.

Callicarpa bodinieri. Picture: Dan Linehan

Berried plants like this are a key way of introducing colour into the garden during the Wwnter months when flowers may not be as plentiful and many plants will be bereft of foliage after dropping during the autumn months and so berries will really add that bit of extra sparkle during this season.

Apart from the beauty and colour that they bring they also play a far more critical road in our gardens acting as they do as a food source for certain birds, blackcaps in particular will love your callicarpa berries.

The best bit too is that they won't strip your plant of berries too early in the season. The berries are very acidic and appear to be more palatable to the birds once they have aged somewhat, meaning that you get to enjoy the beautiful, berried display for a long period before they become bird food.

Peter Dowdall "I'm always raving about white and different shades of green in the garden." Picture: John Allen

The plant, therefore, plays a very obvious role in terms of sustaining biodiversity and as the birds fill their bellies with the seeds they repay the favour by dropping their seeds in another part of the world.

As the birds consume the berries the acids in their digestive system will often soften, the sometimes, very hard seed coatings thus enabling them to germinate when they land on the soil in a generous dollop of bird poop.

Callicarpa Snowstar.

This plant sustaining the bird which goes on to then disperse the seed and ensure the continuation of the plant species is just one more example of the amazing tapestry in which we all live and the vital importance of all of our gardens and green areas.

Got a question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie