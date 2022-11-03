Home: Five fun and fabulous finds to let winter sunshine in 

GOLDEN MOMENTS

Sunny hues and Seventies silhouettes inspire the armchairs and sofas in the DFS Golden Hour collection.

I've fallen for the Hope armchair and the softly curving Chesterfield-style Belair sofa bed, which are designed with the rich colours of the light at sunset in mind — the perfect antidote to darker seasons.

The DFS Stockholm round footstool, Hope chair, and Belair sofa bed.

“Colour and form are key in creating a sense of comfort in the home, they’re also the elements that reflect who you are and can help enhance or create a mood,” says DFS design director Lou Petersen.

“This autumn/winter, curved edges and softer silhouettes combine with warmer, organic palettes to refocus the concept of sanctuary.

"We’re also seeing a turbulent world order driving a return to decadence and opulence. However, this now sits alongside a greater awareness of our environment and we’re seeing more people prioritise nature, sustainability and wellbeing in their homes.”

The RIAI Annual Review — Irish Architecture Vol. 9, €30.

BY THE BOOK

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has filled its shelves with a host of books in time for the Christmas season.

The RIAI Bookshop is open to the public from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, and features publications on home and garden design, and travel, as well as a range of children’s books on architecture.

One good buy for the design lover in your life is the RIAI Annual Review — Irish Architecture Vol. 9, €30.

Beautifully illustrated, it showcases buildings and projects of all sizes, from contemporary family homes to the restoration of Leinster House, and includes essays on topical issues such as the ‘15-Minute City’ and the work of legendary Irish architect Eileen Gray.

The children's book Eugene the Architect by Thibaut Rassat, €13.50, would make a good gift for youngsters looking to follow in Dermot Bannon's footsteps.

See riai.ie/discover-architecture/riai-bookshop.





WONDER WALLS

If you want to transform a space, wallpaper is often the most effective way to do so.

Customwalls Ireland, recently set up by Limerick woman Aine Browne, is the Irish distributor for the Italian brand Londonart.

Londonart (Londonart) specialises in customised wallpaper. Collaborating with Marcel Wanders & other leading designers, this is a wallpaper that can really revamp a space and is a favourite of interior designers and architects, combining graphical prints and fashion with architectural elements as well as fabulous fabrics with functionality.

There are also sound-reducing and waterproof wallpapers within the collection. Follow @customwalls_Ireland to request samples.

The sausage dog Joules hot water bottle cover.





GENIUS IN A BOTTLE

There are electric blanket fans and hot water bottle fans, but this winter the simplicity of the water bottle wins out.

This hot water bottle with a sausage dog pattern caught my attention online.

It's from the Joules hot water bottle collection and like all the covers in the range, it's knitted and features a zip for easy access to the bottle inside.

The bottle itself is made from 100% rubber, has a secure fastening to avoid any spillages, and fits up to two litres of water warmth.

Priced at €39.95, it's available in-store through Meadows & Byrnes' 13 stores and on Meadowsandbyrne.





BOUDOIR TABLE

Now, for another pop of transformative colour, Sculpted by Aimee Connolly’s Satin Silk Longwear Foundation, €30, offers the benefits of a high coverage foundation in an ultra-light, non-comedogenic formula. Its sister product, Satin Silk Longwear Concealer, €18, is equally hardworking and can also be worn solo.