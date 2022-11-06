Garden Q&A: Hardwood cuttings explained and how to take them

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Hardwood cuttings explained and how to take them
Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 03:02
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

What is a hardwood cutting and how do you take one?

ANSWER

Normally when we refer to “a cutting” we mean a semi-ripe nodal cutting, or “a slip”. 

Growing new plants in this way is done during summer and early autumn.

Hardwood cuttings are another way of growing plants vegetatively. 

At this time of year, just after leaf drop, take a cutting of this year's growth, about 6-12 inches in length. 

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen
Remove the soft centre or terminal bud. 

As the cuttings will have no leaves, it can become very difficult to see which way is up and you don’t want to plant your cutting upside down so cut the top of the cutting, just above a leaf bud, at a sloped angle so you can differentiate top from bottom.

Plunge the cutting into an area outside which is ideally prepared using compost and sand, so that about two-thirds of the cutting is underground.

It’s an ideal way to propagate many trees and shrubs but beware, it will take quite some time for roots to develop. 

Let the cuttings alone until the following autumn, taking care that they don’t dry out over the summer months. 

Leave there until next autumn by which time, the new, rooted plants can be lifted.

