Peter Dowdall: Why mulching is one of the best things you can do in the garden 

The hour has gone back and with that, we enter the winter proper and during this season we have a chance to replenish our garden soils. It is probably the best thing that we can do for our gardens and shouldn’t be forgotten.

Mulching around plants is thought of as merely a means of weed prevention and often, that most dreadful of materials, “weed block”, is used beforehand.

If you cut off light and oxygen from the soil, you will indeed prevent weed seeds from germinating but, in putting a layer of woven plastic on the soil, not only are we preventing germination but we are also killing the soil, for earthworms and many soil microbes can no longer live and function beneath such an artificial covering.

It always strikes me as ironic that this is so often used, as mulching is one of the best things that we can do for our soils. Adding a layer of organic material on top of our soil and around the base of the plants has so many benefits.

Mulching will help to prevent plant roots from being damaged by frosts by providing an extra few inches of insulation and then, in the summer in times of low rainfall, it will act to reduce water loss from the soil by evaporation along with preventing weed growth which will further take moisture otherwise meant for plant roots.

Aside from these benefits though, I recommend mulching the entire garden every winter for the other advantages that will follow. Use whatever organic material is available to you, it may be your own homemade compost, shop-bought compost or soil conditioner, farmyard manure, seaweed washed to shore after a storm, mushroom compost or even just chipped bark.

I remember studying soil science in college and I found it dreadfully dull, as I struggled to keep my eyes open during the lectures but as I am maturing (a far nicer word than “ageing”), I find the soil and what happens there, absolutely fascinating.

You see, once you add these materials to the soil, you are assisting in the magic. Nowhere is the tapestry of life more active than below our feet. Thousands, if not millions of relationships and reactions will be stimulated by adding organic matter.

Earthworms will get to work immediately, acting as little mini-ploughs, dragging tiny pieces of humus through the soil as they do their stuff, all the while aerating the ground and depositing their casts through the soil and with that, adding nutrients, along with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties back into the ground, which plants can absorb. Beneficial fungi, bacteria and other microbes will begin to do their thing too, on a microscopic level, breaking down the newly incorporated material.

As all this is happening, the nutrients in the mulch will enhance the soil. However, if the soil has a poor texture, then its ability to retain nutrients is low and that’s one of the other main benefits of mulching.

Because you’re adding more material and humus, which in turn stimulates such activity beneath, you are not only increasing the nutrient content but also vastly improving the soil texture and the soil’s ability to maintain its own health.

Adding nutrients in the form of liquid and chemical fertilisers is only a short-term fix, if a fix at all. The soil itself is well able to provide everything plants need if we remember to treat the soil every once in a while. What you are doing by mulching around plants every winter is rejuvenating the soil.

So much of what we may see as a waste product is far from it, rather it can be a vital element in improving soil health, which ultimately means the health of all of us, for it is from the soil that comes everything that we need: food, medicine and trees for oxygen. Used teabags, coffee grounds, vegetable peelings, gone-off fruit and vegetables, shredded paper and cardboard, lawn mowings, tree and shrub prunings, broken eggshells, and cut flowers which have gone over can all become valuable soil ingredients once composted. Anything biodegradable can benefit our gardens.

Next time you think about heading to the shop for some chemical plant food, look at what you are putting in the brown bin and see what you could be saving. Bark used as a mulch to prevent weeds will do so much more than just that but only if you apply it straight to the soil and don’t use that dreadful life-stopping fabric beneath.