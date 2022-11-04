Peter Dowdall: Why mulching is one of the best things you can do in the garden 

The hour has gone back and with that, we enter the winter proper and during this season we have a chance to replenish our garden soils. It is probably the best thing that we can do for our gardens and shouldn’t be forgotten.
It always strikes me as ironic that this is so often used, as mulching is one of the best things that we can do for our soils. Adding a layer of organic material on top of our soil and around the base of the plants has so many benefits.
Because you’re adding more material and humus, which in turn stimulates such activity beneath, you are not only increasing the nutrient content but also vastly improving the soil texture and the soil’s ability to maintain its own health.
