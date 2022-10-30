Garden Notes: Favourite Trees and Annes Grove

- The Irish Garden Plant Society hosts a free talk — the Delights of Gardening — on Saturday, November 12, at 2-3.30pm at the Visitors Centre, National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin D09 VY63. Paul Maher and Edel McDonald both worked at the National Botanic Gardens until their retirement in 2019: Paul as curator of the gardens; Edel as propagation foreman. Both are long-standing members of the IGPS. Paul was involved as the designer of two IGPS exhibits at Chelsea winning silver gilt medals in the educational exhibits category. Edel has been a great promoter of the society encouraging her students to join and in propagating plants for the IGPS’s annual plant sale. See irishgardenplantsociety.com for more.
- The first session of Aromatherapy in the Gardens: Balance + stability takes place on Wednesday, November 9, from 11-12.30pm at Festina Lente, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray A98 F702. Grounding and energising practical session in the gardens, using plant oils and natural materials that offer creativity and stability. Tickets €20, see eventbrite.ie
