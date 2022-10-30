Garden Notes: Favourite Trees and Annes Grove

The Royal Horticultural Society Ireland (RHSI) hosts a Zoom ‘Favourite Trees and Annes Grove’ with Neil Porteous on Wednesday, November 9, from 7.30pm-9pm. Neil, an historic garden consultant and plantsman advising private clients, the National Trust adviser at Mount Stewart, Co Down, and the Office of Public Works at Doneraile Court and Annes Grove, Co Cork. His talk will bring us up to date with the restoration work ongoing in Annes Grove. This is a free event for members but is also open to non members for a fee of €5. See RHSI.ie for further details.

The Irish Garden Plant Society hosts a free talk — the Delights of Gardening — on Saturday, November 12, at 2-3.30pm at the Visitors Centre, National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin D09 VY63. Paul Maher and Edel McDonald both worked at the National Botanic Gardens until their retirement in 2019: Paul as curator of the gardens; Edel as propagation foreman. Both are long-standing members of the IGPS. Paul was involved as the designer of two IGPS exhibits at Chelsea winning silver gilt medals in the educational exhibits category. Edel has been a great promoter of the society encouraging her students to join and in propagating plants for the IGPS’s annual plant sale. See irishgardenplantsociety.com for more.

The first session of Aromatherapy in the Gardens: Balance + stability takes place on Wednesday, November 9, from 11-12.30pm at Festina Lente, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray A98 F702. Grounding and energising practical session in the gardens, using plant oils and natural materials that offer creativity and stability. Tickets €20, see eventbrite.ie

