Meet the west Cork woman who built her own dream home 

The "forever home" has become part of our vocabulary.
But Esther Foreman has no interest in the concept. “People talk about 'forever homes' all the time, but I really don’t understand what that means. A house evolves."
There, Esther had worked in market research and as a business analyst. “That’s how I met my husband. I’m from Belfast originally but I was in Ireland at every opportunity and for some reason, as I got older, I always wanted to spend more time in Cork,” she says.
“I think it’s where I cut my teeth and became used to doing things myself; that ethos was there for this project and for when it came to building my own home,” she says.
Enter Harrison Gardner, master builder and building teacher.
“West Cork does that to children —it gives people the space to be who they want to be,” says Esther.
- Build Your Own Home will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player from Wednesday, October 26, at 9.35pm. The episode featuring Esther and Damian’s home will air on November 2