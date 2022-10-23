Cork artist gives former Douglas Street shop a new lease of life

Cora Murphy opens the doors of her new home and studio in the heart of Cork city this jazz weekend, on Thursday.
“These are my biggest, brightest paintings to date. The exhibition marks the beginning of so much newness for me,” says Cora.
This exhibition was also created “to honour the house” (built pre-1900), adds Cora. “It is a giant celebration of this moment, a new beginning in this building, its past and future,” she says.
After many years of struggling to find a home and workspace in the city, she bought the building earlier this year.
"I was increasingly worried about it as I was getting older,” she says.
While restoration work has yet to begin on the building at Number 42 Douglas Street, the artist says hosting the exhibition in this space is “an intentional way to, in the words of late poet and philosopher John O’Donohue, ‘Bless the space between us’.”
Then, Covid caused her to work closer to home. Being “grounded” in the studio gave Cora the opportunity to spread out into her biggest work to date, says Cora.
“I was perhaps a busy fool in the earlier years, running to lots of shows and scarcely affording to buy paint!”
- The exhibition runs from October 28-31, 11am-5pm daily; see Coramurphy
- Would you like to feature in Changing Spaces? Email home@examiner.ie