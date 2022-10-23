Cork artist gives former Douglas Street shop a new lease of life

The name she’s chosen for this project and her upcoming exhibition, Threshold, is perfect because this contemporary Cork artist is stepping into a new creative space in every sense.

Cora Murphy opens the doors of her new home and studio in the heart of Cork city this jazz weekend, on Thursday.

Cora purchased the property, Number 42 Douglas Street, in May.

“It used to be a shop, owned by a great woman called Mary Lynch, who lived above the business with her family,” she says.

Now Cora will celebrate the space, its history and its new lease of life with what she describes as “a very special site-specific exhibition” showcasing her biggest paintings to date.

“Threshold”, an exhibition of 10 large (5ft square) oil paintings, opens from 5pm on Thursday, October 27, at 42 Douglas Street (directly opposite Fionnbarra Bar) until Monday, October 31.

“These are my biggest, brightest paintings to date. The exhibition marks the beginning of so much newness for me,” says Cora.

The paintings, while forward-looking, do reflect on past themes loved by the contemporary landscape artist, including the Mayo lakes and the coastlines of Cork, Kerry and Clare.

This exhibition was also created “to honour the house” (built pre-1900), adds Cora. “It is a giant celebration of this moment, a new beginning in this building, its past and future,” she says.

42 Douglas Street.

“The paintings feel like illuminations to me, each one a blessing, garnering light from all that has gone before and giving light to all that is yet to be.”

A Carlow native-turned Corkonian, Cora lives in Blackpool and has worked till now from her studio in Henry Street.

After many years of struggling to find a home and workspace in the city, she bought the building earlier this year.

“I am so relieved to have found my home in Cork. As is well documented, finding secure, permanent housing and workspace is beyond challenging — it is terrifying.

"I was increasingly worried about it as I was getting older,” she says.

“I was sure I would have to leave town and start again somewhere very remote.”

Buying in Douglas Street felt “guided”, adds Cora. “I am so happy to be here. It really is a village in the heart of the city and my neighbours have been incredibly welcoming and kind,” she says.

“The recent Douglas Street Autumn Fest was a terrific example of a community coming together in kindness to do good and have fun.”

Cora had previously worked in corporate consultancy in London and becoming an artist almost two decades ago was, she says, “a complete accident”.

“I was living on this idyllic island in New Zealand, house-sitting, in 2004. I hadn’t painted since I was a child, but suddenly, I found it was this language in which I could express myself,” she says.

While restoration work has yet to begin on the building at Number 42 Douglas Street, the artist says hosting the exhibition in this space is “an intentional way to, in the words of late poet and philosopher John O’Donohue, ‘Bless the space between us’.”

Inspired by the beauty of his native Burren and Connemara, O’Donohue wrote about the inner landscape of beauty and the human experience. “I have been very influenced by John O’Donohue’s work,” adds Cora.

“The title of this exhibition pays homage to his work Thresholds, a series of blessings to honour significant moments in life.”

Cora, in turn, is best known for her own interpretation of landscape. She usually works in series in response to particular locations and has been a resident artist on location in Ireland and overseas.

Then, Covid caused her to work closer to home. Being “grounded” in the studio gave Cora the opportunity to spread out into her biggest work to date, says Cora.

“Threshold” is Cora’s first “physical” exhibition in many years. Having enjoyed early success with solo shows in Dublin and throughout the country, Cora took a step back to release her own work directly and exclusively online in 2018. “Going online afforded me more painting time,” she says.

“I was perhaps a busy fool in the earlier years, running to lots of shows and scarcely affording to buy paint!”