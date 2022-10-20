Scarily good: How to do grown-up Halloween decor that’s ghoulish and glam

Creating a haunted house for Halloween calls for a variety of spine-tingling decorations. It’s all about weaving a web of intrigue – play-up those ghostly shadows, dine by candlelight among cobwebs, and spook your friends with creepy props.

Naturally, traditional black and orange colour schemes will always feature, but there are plenty of ways to up the spooky ante…

Scarily sophisticated

Halloween Door Bow, £28, Next (Next/PA)

Want to mark the occasion without going full-on fright night? Halloween decor doesn’t have to be ghastly and predictable.

“If you’re looking to embrace a chicer setting this Halloween, glam gothic style will offer a nod to all things ghoul-like, without making you want to scream,” suggests Nadia McCowan Hill, Wayfair’s resident style advisor.

Black Lace Table Runner, £7.95, and Black Skull Place Card Holders, £4.95 each, Tableday (Tableday/PA)

She says this look is all about embracing Victoriana. “Think intricate lace details, a stripped-back palette of grown-up monochrome accents, and elegant decor,” says McCowan Hill.

Tassels, vintage silhouettes and design details all lend themselves perfectly to the style.

Carmona Lamp Shade 45cm Black, £49, Dunelm (Dunelm/PA)

Table talk

Crushed Tablecloth, £16.30 (was £18); Agata Napkin Ring (Set of 4), £46.99, and Midnight Peacock 450ml Cordial Glass (Set of 2), £34.75, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

Hosting a Halloween dinner party and looking for something that’ll stand the test of time? After all, even spooky style can be sustainable, if you choose carefully.

McCowan Hill suggests investing in a black dinnerware set, which will be perfect for fright night and beyond – offering a hint of Halloween while also working well for other occasions.

Kew Gardens Living Jewels Black Dinner Plate, £12, Pure Table Top (Pure Table Top/PA)

“Go for gold cutlery, with similar longevity, and bejewelled agate trim napkin rings, with mystical charm that will cast a style spell all-year-around,” she continues.

“A crushed velvet tablecloth is the perfect foundation to set off the look – and don’t forget a floral finishing touch. Vibrant blooms lend a magical look and a fabulous flourish.”

Marvellous mantels

Willcox Green Velvet Pumpkin (Set of 2), £77.98, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

“The mantelpiece offers the perfect perch for some gothic and ghost-like inspiration,” enthuses McCowan Hill. “And a great way to get your ghoul on without going all out.”

Halloween Wreath, £14.99 (was £17.99), Halloween Drop Garland, £7.99 (was £12.99), Haunted Encased Rose Ornament, £12.99 (was £17.99), and Pack of Three Halloween LED Candles, £7.99, other items from a selection,

Feeling creative? Pick up an off-cut of lace to drape against the wall, McCowan Hill suggests, for an instant touch of Halloween glamour, pinning it firmly in place.

On the mantel itself, arrange a medley of slim, tapered candlesticks in burnished bronze, flocked pumpkin decor, jewel-toned vases and antique books.

Crystal Ball Mirrored Book Box, £17.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

Mixing vintage and contemporary pieces is a great way to give your mantel an old-world feel, McCowan Hill adds, while ensuring it still feels fresh and modern.

Pumpkin & Ginger Scented Candle, £20, Next (Next/PA)

“Do make doubly sure any flickering flames are positioned a safe distance from any fabric, so your sophisticated spook fest doesn’t go up in smoke,” she warns.

Pick your poison

Halloween Toast Magic Potion Short Beer Bottle, £35, and Halloween Pumpkins Small Tureen, £55, Emma Bridgewater (Emma Bridgewater/PA)

“Every stylish soiree should start with a cocktail or two, and Halloween is no exception,” says McCowan Hill. And in this department, you can really have some fun.

Hocus Pocus Goblet, £12.99, Homesense stores (Homesense/PA)

Her cocktail of choice? For a tantalising tipple with otherworldly appeal, she suggests a Vampire’s Kiss. Simply pour 25ml vodka, 20ml raspberry liqueur, a handful of ice and some fresh raspberries into a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled glass and top with sparkling wine.

“The perfect tipple to toast the occasion! For those who prefer a virgin option, a raspberry and rhubarb cordial offers similar optics,” she adds.

Skull Corkscrew, £17.50 (was £35), Red Candy (Red Candy/PA)

Alternatively, a ‘bloody’ good red wine with a Day of the Dead label and novelty corkscrew is another sinister sip to toast the witching hour. Boo!