Jennifer Sheahan: How to choose fabulous furniture for any space

I adore furniture. I often take myself to a furniture shop for a good old browse. I trawl second-hand shops and websites for beautiful items that I don’t need and won’t be buying any time soon.

In the past year or so I have had many one-to-one consultations with people who have requested my help with their home design, and I am always thrilled with the opportunity to help them find furniture.

I love the craftsmanship of custom-made pieces, I love the flexibility of mass-produced Ikea pieces, and I love the history of second-hand pieces, told through little dents and scratches that only add to their beauty.

I want you to love your furniture too, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed in the face of so many choices, read on for my tips for choosing the right pieces for your home.

FOUNDATION PIECES

If you’ve been reading my articles or following me on social media for a while, my advice for choosing your furniture is going to sound familiar — first, decide what you need and how you’re going to use it, and worry about how it will look later. What you need are your foundation pieces — for me, these were a couch, a coffee table, a sofa-bed for guests in the spare room, a desk to work from in the same room, a dining table, dining chairs, a bed, and wardrobes.

Choose a dining table with one central stem to make it easier to move around.

Other little accent pieces, such as side tables and bedside lockers, can work their way in over time.

Next, I thought about how I was going to use each piece.

For example, I knew I should have some armchairs for guests to sit on when they came over, but really what I wanted most of the time was to be able to sprawl out on my couch.

Built-in wardrobe storage. Picture: Moya Nolan

I was working with a tiny space, so for me that resulted in choosing an ottoman instead of the L-shaped couch I was originally going for — this means I can make it an L-shape for some lovely sprawling, and I can move it around and use it as an extra seat when guests come to visit.

Be realistic about how you need your pieces to work for you and your life!

STYLES

Once you’ve decided what you need and been honest with yourself about how you will use it, the next decision is how it will look. Your foundation pieces should largely go with the style of your home — and while that list of styles could go on forever, for the sake of ease allow me to over-generalise and consider three main categories: contemporary, modern, and traditional.

Contemporary is what’s on trend right now; modern is that sleek minimalist look; and traditional is the more ornate, stately style that has been around forever. Within those categories there are of course a million different sub-categories; for instance, mid-century modern that dominated most of the latter half of the 20th century has elements of sleek modernity and traditional cosiness — but let’s not confuse ourselves.

A custom-made desk with piano underneath to maximise the utility of the spare room. Picture: Moya Nolan

Consider the dominant overall style of your home and choose your foundation piece to go with that. And then…mix it up!

The wonderful design journalist and author Kate Watson-Smyth gives one of my favourite pieces of advice here — “in every room choose something new, something old, something black, and something gold”.

This can be loosely interpreted from the rhyme — by “something new, something old” — she means don’t be afraid to pair a contemporary couch with a traditional antique side table. Unless you are firmly in the camp of one style throughout — for instance, a completely minimalist modern home — a mix of complementary pieces can work extremely well to bring a sense of homeliness and flair to your space.

The key is to keep your main style consistent in your foundation pieces and bring in a mix of other styles through accent pieces.

NEUTRAL OR NOT

The most frequent advice when choosing foundation pieces is to go for a neutral colour. Don’t bend to trends, don’t buy something you’ll get sick of. Allow your foundation pieces to act as a neutral canvas and use accent pieces to add style and flair.

I can see why this is good advice — foundation pieces are the most costly and difficult to change, and so keeping them neutral is a smart way to ensure you can upgrade your style when you want to without having to re-invest in expensive pieces.

You don't always have to opt for neutral colours with foundation furniture, says Jennifer. Picture: Moya Nolan

If that feels like the right choice for you, then go neutral and relax in the knowledge that you have made a good decision. But rules are made to be broken aren’t they, and I wanted my furniture to make a splash — so I did the opposite.

I have always loved a brightly coloured couch, and I only had room for one or a maximum of two pieces of furniture in my little living room. Yellow is my favourite colour and always has been; it is instantly cheering and I know I never get sick of it.

So, a big yellow couch and ottoman sit loud and proud in my living room and will for many years to come. When I feel like a change, I swap out my cushions and throws. Do what feels right for you!

SIZE AND FIT

Lastly, a note on size, especially for my fellow small-space dwellers. It might seem counter-intuitive, but in the main, you should go for the biggest size you can fit. If you choose small pieces of furniture, it will actually make your room feel smaller, not bigger.

My couch is only about 10cm shorter than the width of the wall it is up against.

I also went for the largest bed possible, leaving just enough space to move around on each side, and chose the biggest dining table that I could fit, creating space to move around it by adding built-in bench seating instead of chairs and choosing a table with one central stem instead of legs.

If you have access to a good furniture maker, built-in furniture is a super way to maximise your space and I recommend it where possible.

Got a question for Jennifer Sheahan? Email home@examiner.ie