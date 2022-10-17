Garden Q&A: When should I cut back my viburnum shrub?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: When should I cut back my viburnum shrub?

Viburnum Dawn budding in the New York High Line Park. Picture: iStock

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 17:30
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

My Viburnum x bodnantense ‘Dawn’ is in flower at the moment but I need to cut it back as it is encroaching on the driveway, where I park the car. 

When should I cut it back?

ANSWER

My immediate thought is to park the car somewhere else and leave the beautiful viburnum alone to do her thing. 

My immediate thought is to park the car somewhere else and leave the beautiful viburnum alone

The strongly scented pink/white blooms of Viburnum x bodnantense ‘Dawn’ are truly one of the highlights of the winter garden and a good rule of thumb for all winter and early-spring flowering shrubs is to cut them back immediately after flowering. 

The blooms are a highlight of the winter garden

From a horticulture point of view, they don’t need cutting back once established but obviously in cases where they need to be cut back such as here or if they are simply getting too big for their allotted space, then the good news is that Dawn will tolerate and respond well to a severe haircut if needed.

More in this section

Home: Four leading Irish interior designers share their key ideas Home: Four leading Irish interior designers share their key ideas
Jennifer Sheahan: How to design bathrooms for small spaces Jennifer Sheahan: How to design bathrooms for small spaces
Portait of smiling woman relaxing in the armchair at home and drinking tea. Could turning our homes into a cosy haven this winter be the wellbeing boost we need?
#Home - Gardening#Unwind
Red Japanese Maple leaves in Autumn, with a colouful yellow background.

These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s