Garden Notes: Events to help you to enjoy your green spaces

- Mallow Flower & Garden club hosts its AGM at the Ozanam Centre, Mallow, Co Cork, on Tuesday, October 18, at 8pm followed by a makeup demonstration by beautician Grace Glynn.
- The next club night of the Ladysbridge and District Flower & Garden Club takes place on Monday, October 17, at 8pm in the Garryvoe Hotel. Speaker on the night will be Emer Fitzgerald 'Wild and Free' — a beginner's guide to sustainable foraging. Plant and produce sale on the night. All welcome.
- Cork Flower Club hosts a work night with Margaret Ahern, AOIFA demonstrator, on Tuesday, October 18, in Garryduff Sports Centre at 7.30pm. The theme will be 'leaf manipulation' and there will be an opportunity to practice.
- The next Irish Garden Plant Society (Leinster) plant sale will take place on Sunday, October 16, at the Guardian Angels Pastoral Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin A94 WF89. Stalls will include: Irish heritage plants; rare and unusual plants; shrubs; bulbs, and herbaceous plants. Entrance is free. All stallholders will be able to discuss the plants and how best to care for them. A creche will be set up so that you can drop your plants off, then continue to browse. There is free parking on the grounds with a convenient drop off/collect point. Alternatively the venue is accessible by buses 4, 7 and 7A, or by DART service (about 15 mins walk from Seapoint station).