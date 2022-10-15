Art: Check out two must-see exhibitions in Cork and Dublin 

Visual treats for art lovers in Ireland right now include Turner playing with light at the National Gallery and Corban Walker playing with perspective at the Crawford.

Turner: The Sun is God offers visitors a rare opportunity to see 89 artworks from the Tate Collection in London never before displayed in Ireland.

Oil paintings filled with dramatic contrasts of light and dark and highly impressionistic weather effects abound in a must-see exhibition which runs in Dublin until February 6.

These marvellous paintings were created half a century before Impressionism.

The show covers a range of themes including memory, imagination, nature, light and atmosphere.

A wonderful collection of Turner watercolours is displayed by the gallery every year in January. Grid Stack 1 by Corban Walker.

As far as I can see is the title of a show by the internationally acclaimed Irish artist Corban Walker which opens today at the Crawford Gallery in Cork.

The artist, who is around four feet tall, is known for installations, sculpture and drawing that relate to perceptions of scale and architectural constructs.

At the Crawford his distinctive sculptural and installation works in the Gibson and Long Room galleries disorientate and reorientate perceptions. Part of the Pace Gallery stable in New York, he has just joined Solomon Fine Art artists in his native Dublin.