Art: Check out two must-see exhibitions in Cork and Dublin 

Des O'Sullivan recommends two major exhibitions at the Crawford Gallery in Cork and Dublin's National Gallery 
Art: Check out two must-see exhibitions in Cork and Dublin 

JMW Turner, Going to the Ball (San Martino) exhibited 1846 (Tate Gallery) at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 02:49
Des O’Sullivan

Visual treats for art lovers in Ireland right now include Turner playing with light at the National Gallery and Corban Walker playing with perspective at the Crawford.

Turner: The Sun is God offers visitors a rare opportunity to see 89 artworks from the Tate Collection in London never before displayed in Ireland. 

Oil paintings filled with dramatic contrasts of light and dark and highly impressionistic weather effects abound in a must-see exhibition which runs in Dublin until February 6. 

These marvellous paintings were created half a century before Impressionism. 

The show covers a range of themes including memory, imagination, nature, light and atmosphere. 

A wonderful collection of Turner watercolours is displayed by the gallery every year in January.

Grid Stack 1 by Corban Walker.

As far as I can see is the title of a show by the internationally acclaimed Irish artist Corban Walker which opens today at the Crawford Gallery in Cork. 

The artist, who is around four feet tall, is known for installations, sculpture and drawing that relate to perceptions of scale and architectural constructs. 

At the Crawford his distinctive sculptural and installation works in the Gibson and Long Room galleries disorientate and reorientate perceptions. Part of the Pace Gallery stable in New York, he has just joined Solomon Fine Art artists in his native Dublin.

Read More

New Vermeer research changes our view of how the artist worked

More in this section

Portait of smiling woman relaxing in the armchair at home and drinking tea. Could turning our homes into a cosy haven this winter be the wellbeing boost we need?
Indoor home garden plants. Collection various flowers - Snake plant, succulents, Ficus Pumila, lyrata, Hedera helix, Alocasia sa What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive and thrive
Jennifer Sheahan: The details that add 'wow' factor to a home Jennifer Sheahan: The details that add 'wow' factor to a home
#Unwind#Home - Art and AntiquesPlace: CorkPlace: DublinPerson: William TurnerPerson: Corban WalkerOrganisation: National Gallery of IrelandOrganisation: Crawford Art Gallery
<p>Jo Linehan's room at the Ideal Home Show with the DFS Farnham grand chaise sofa and foots in terracotta velvet, €2,859.</p>

Home: Four leading Irish interior designers share their key ideas

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s