New Vermeer research changes our view of how the artist worked

NEW insights into the working methods of Johannes Vermeer have emerged in the run-up to a major Vermeer exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam from February 10-June 4, 2023. Advanced research technologies brought to light two objects in his world-famous canvas The Milkmaid. The discovery of a jug holder and a fire basket drawn and later painted over by the artist overturned an assumption that the artist worked very slowly and with great precision to create the tranquility and stillness that are such hallmarks of his work.

Technology has revealed a hastily applied line of thick black paint beneath the milkmaid's left arm. Vermeer used black paint to sketch a jug holder and several jugs but did not develop them further. Scientists have also identified a previously discovered basket at the lower right of the paintings as a fire basket. A container of glowing coals was placed in the basket to keep newborns warm and to dry nappies. Such items were in common use.