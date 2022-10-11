Recreated cottages and reimagined Georgian houses open their doors

REIMAGINED Georgian houses complete with roof gardens, enviable eyries with super city and sea views, and recreated cottages from bygone eras are all part of Ireland’s largest festival of architecture this month.

The Irish Architecture Foundation is organising residential guided tours as part of Open House Dublin during the weekend of October 14-16.

It includes 150-plus free events taking place across more than 100 sites in Dublin city and county, including in Fingal for the first time.

They include Another Level Living, 9 Camden Street Upper, Dublin 2, on Saturday, October 15, courtesy of DMVF Architects.

Another Level Living is the re-imagining of two dilapidated Georgian houses.

This project involved combining the upper floors of both houses to create a large three-storey apartment with adjoining roof garden.

This innovative design shows how good quality living space can be created from the under-utilised and abandoned upper floors of Dublin’s older stock.

Originally built in 1815, these houses had spent time as tenements, offices and a bank before being abandoned. In this project DMVF Architects retained much of the original features and volumes while introducing a series of sensitive and modern interventions. A dialogue is created between old and new which allows the contemporary to sit comfortably alongside the historic.

Meanwhile, Open House Dublin will also present an exclusive preview tour of the landmark residential tower, Capital Dock on Grand Canal Dock, also on Saturday, October 15, thanks to OMP Architects who promise “breath-taking city and seascape views from Ireland’s tallest building”.

Another intriguing prospect is the chance to have a look around Fern Cottage, in Shankill, again on October 15, thanks to architect David Shannon.

Fern Cottage is historically a late 1800s “workman’s cottage” occupying a modest 28sq m footprint on site. In 2018 the site was cleared and the cottage was extensively renovated. An additional 130sqm was added to the dwelling, which is now a family home.

On the same day, Architectural Farm provides the opportunity to investigate the renovation and extension of a 1930s semi-detached house on Dublin’s northern suburbs.

Over the years, the original house at 75 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, had “some poorly considered additions and alterations which resulted in a large house with some odd shapes and underutilised spaces both internally and externally and with poor connections to the south facing garden and a forgotten courtyard”, according to Open House Dublin.

“The internal spaces also had issues with the overheating of the south facing rear living spaces and obscured views of the Dublin mountains from the first-floor bedrooms.”

The new additions sought to introduce a new order to the rear of the house, create new relationships with the courtyard and patio spaces while also improving the owner’s enjoyment of the rear living spaces by controlling solar gain.

The response consisted of the introduction of a deep cast in-situ concrete frame. The new frame wrapped around the existing ground floor extension and a new 10sq m two-storey tower. The new structure gives a sense of protection while also preventing the living spaces from overheating in the summer. The new structure is complemented using timber panelling.

The renovation works consisted of improving the thermal performance of the walls, floors and glazing and the installation of a renewable heating system.