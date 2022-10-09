Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your green spaces

Ballincollig Flower & Garden Club will host a talk by Brian McCarthy of Cork Rooftop Gardens on Monday, October 10, at Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork. Non members €10. All are welcome.

The next Irish Garden Plant Society (Leinster) plant sale will take place on Sunday, October 16, at the Guardian Angels Pastoral Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin A94 WF89. Stalls will include: Irish heritage plants; rare and unusual plants; shrubs; bulbs, and herbaceous plants. Entrance is free. All stallholders will be able to discuss the plants and how best to care for them. A creche will be set up so that you can drop your plants off, then continue to browse. There is free parking on the grounds with a convenient drop off/collect point. Alternatively the venue is accessible by buses 4, 7 and 7A, or by DART service (about 15 mins walk from Seapoint station).

The College of Horticulture hosts an open day on Thursday, October 13, 12-3pm. Join for a talk on the possibilities of horticulture education in the Teagasc College of Horticulture in the National Botanic Gardens. John Mulhern, college principal, will be joined by OPW staff and past students to discuss the various educational pathways in horticulture education and how they are delivered. There will be talks in the auditorium and a tour of our outdoor classroom, the Botanic Gardens. Meet at the auditorium in the Visitor Centre in the National Botanic Gardens. Free, see eventbrite.ie to register.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie