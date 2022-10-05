Home: Future-proof interiors by blending old and new finds

Philippa Buckley is the go-to designer for cool, urban living spaces with a timeless vibe.
Philippa’s Dublin interior design practice, Studio 44, is synonymous with elegant spaces that offer a holistic approach where the individual elements of architecture, interior design, lighting technology and bespoke joinery blend seamlessly.
It involves “layering of textures, clever use of lighting and the all-important paint palette selected as the backdrop to the overall design intent will fashion both a unique and bespoke interior”, she says.
“And also, when I am designing, the kitchen-dining space is a favourite room.”
