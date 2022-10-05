Home: Future-proof interiors by blending old and new finds

Something old, something new — it’s not just for brides, you know, but for interiors buffs who want to glide ahead of the posse.

Philippa Buckley is the go-to designer for cool, urban living spaces with a timeless vibe.

She is on a mission to invite vintage favourites to mingle with cheeky and cutting-edge newcomers.

“This year’s trend has seen the return of older, vintage furniture pieces mixed with modern classics, carefully chosen to style a more eclectic aesthetic with both history and added interest,” she says.

“Square edges on sofas and chairs have given way to curves with a nod to the 50s eras but upholstered in a range of pastel shades of bouclé as the fabric most in vogue today.”

Philippa’s Dublin interior design practice, Studio 44, is synonymous with elegant spaces that offer a holistic approach where the individual elements of architecture, interior design, lighting technology and bespoke joinery blend seamlessly.

A living space painted in Dulux Heritage Oxford Blue/Ultramarine Blue.

“Combining the period architectural principles of a house with a carefully considered contemporary interior, chosen to fashion a mix of old and new is my ultimate design aesthetic,” says Philippa.

“Creating a visual connection between the various periods and furniture styles is key to ensuring that the concept remains cohesive and interesting to the eye; a juxtaposition that allows both the architecture and interior to be appreciated individually.”

So how do you break it down in practical terms?

It involves “layering of textures, clever use of lighting and the all-important paint palette selected as the backdrop to the overall design intent will fashion both a unique and bespoke interior”, she says.

Philippa’s key practical advice this season is a literal clean sweep.

“Declutter what is not needed in the house, evaluate each space and make each zone work harder to suit daily needs and lifestyle,” she says.

“Post-pandemic, our homes need to be more multifunctional and having rooms reconfigured and adapting to individual or family lifestyle/needs is what is important.

“Storage is key and well-designed storage is the best way to keep everything in its place.”

Dulux Heritage Waxed Khaki.

PAINT POWER

And of course, colour is crucial.

“Never underestimate the power of paint as it can instantly transform a tired and dated interior into a new and vibrant interior,” she says.

As for her favourite space in the home, on both a personal and professional level?

“In my own home, it’s the kitchen-living-dining space because of its open-plan layout complete with floor-to-ceiling glazing connecting the garden to the inside,” she says.

“And also, when I am designing, the kitchen-dining space is a favourite room.”

Dulux Heritage Potters Pink.

Philippa is one of the consultants at the Ideal Home Show, from Friday, October 21-Sunday, October 23.

She joins the Dulux Heritage Interior Design Hub featuring two fellow Elaine Verdon, Leo and Cici and Karina Heaslip of RTÉ’s Room to improve, and Dulux colour consultant Jane Witter and the Dulux team.

“Dulux Heritage’s premium palette of paints has a range of colours designed to suit all interiors creating a sense of luxury,” adds Philippa.

“Colour has the power to transform a space and it’s very personal — experiment is my advice,” she says.

The permanent tsb Ideal Home Show takes place from October 21-October 23