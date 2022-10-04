Mobile homes: Welcome to Ireland's original tiny houses 

Wallace Mobile Homes in New Ross, County Wexford, celebrates 50 years in business this year. Founded by Tony Wallace in 1972, his son Philip became MD in 2009, growing the Duncannon Beach Holiday Park and establishing a new showroom base at Marshmeadows in nearby New Ross.
“Residential standard mobile homes, or lodges as they are referred to by the manufacturers, are built to BS3632:2015. This defines a far superior building standard to the normal mobile home with double-glazing and central heating, built to EN1647.
“In terms of heating performance,” Philip continues, “the BS3632 standard requires that an A-rated heating and water system is installed, capable of raising the temperature in rooms to a certain temperature. These criteria do not exist in the EN1647 holiday home standard.
Costing up to €150,000 for a seriously beautiful layout and residential quality lodge, how do we choose a mobile? Philip offers his insights for a newbie looking for a holiday home.
What about cost and ongoing expenses; has Brexit made an impact on pricing?
Philip adds: “People often ask me if a mobile home is a good investment and the answer to that depends on your outlook. They do depreciate over time but choosing to invest in a holiday home and you’re choosing an investment in a new and unique lifestyle.
How long will I get out of my mobile, buying through a reputable dealer or buying privately?
Philip advises: “Try to buy something that was on a holiday park as generally they would only be used for a few months a year and parks would have someone doing maintenance on the mobile if anything went wrong.
“One of the main problems you should look out for is dampness. If you see painted walls, it could be hiding it. Push in on the walls to make sure they are stable. If they are leaking then the wall will move easily. Walk all around the mobile and watch out for soft floors. Water damage could be coming from a slow leaking pipe, windows or the roof.”