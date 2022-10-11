Peter Dowdall: Why we always love seasonal colour changes 

I've been at this gardening lark for quite a few years now at this stage and you’d think that I’d know what to expect from one year to the next.

Yet, every year I am still intrigued by the colours in the natural landscape and in our own gardens and what intrigues me most is how our reactions and preferences to certain shades change with the seasons.

I think this illustrates an inherent connection between ourselves and the natural world all around us. As the seasons change, so too do we.

For example, in the spring, who doesn’t love the fresh yellow daffodil, heralding the oncoming new season with all of its promise. In springtime, and in the run-up to Easter, the garden is all about the yellows, and bright fresh colours. Many of the seed mixes of spring and early-summer flowering plants are referred to as “pastel mix”.

Much of the natural landscape at that time of year too is yellow, forsythias brightening up the hedgerows along with broom, gorse, celandine, dandelions and so many more.

SLOWING DOWN

However, at this time of the year as things are slowing down in the garden, the colours are quite a different tone. Russets, mahogany and bronzes are more the order of the day during autumn.

The only yellow in the landscape right now is in the autumn foliage of beech, birch and other trees, not in the flowers. Not entirely true of course, but for the most part.

In the garden, I much prefer the muted pinks, purples, coppers and of course white, at this time of year. I think a yellow flower looks incongruous in autumn.

Dahlias are still giving of their best until the dropping temperatures put them to sleep for the winter. Right now I enjoy the copper and pale purple coloured varieties such as Bishop of Oxford, David Howard, Bishop of Dover and Bishop of Auckland.

The paniculata hydrangeas such as this Hydrangea Vanilla Fraise have developed their autumnal hues by now. Pictures: iStock

Hydrangeas, for many, the ultimate autumn-flowering shrubs, are beginning to show signs too of the advancing months. In particular the paniculata varieties. These are the relatively tall growing forms with very large, flouncy, conical-shaped white flowers.

The flowers in varieties such as Candlelight and Vanilla Fraise are turning from their beautiful white colour to a russet-red hue. With Candlelight this happens very clearly from the bottom up, similar to a candle burning whereas Vanilla Fraise changes in a more informal manner.

DRAMATIC DISPLAY

However, if you want to see drama then find yourself a Hydrangea paniculata Wim’s Red. This will grow to a substantial-sized shrub, reaching up to two metres after five or more years.

When I first encountered this shrub, some years ago now, I thought that the name came from the stems as these are quite red in colour but no, little did I know what awaited me.

The flowers which are really something to behold are conical in shape and about 30cm from top to bottom. Pure white in colour when they first open, they take on a pinkish tinge as the season progresses to the point that by now, they are a most stunning, mahogany, wine-red.

The pure white hydrangea Annabelle, which is such a breath of fresh air and vibrancy when it blooms — delicate white blooms atop pale, lime green leave — is just so pure and fresh, impossible not to adore. It doesn’t bring the seasonal hues during the autumn months, however.

The paniculata types certainly do. They are also, perhaps a better choice than Annabelle for those of us living in a more windy or exposed garden, thriving even by the coast.

The stems are woody and robust enough to hold the blooms which in themselves can carry some weight. Annabelle is often a victim of her own success, particularly if grown in rich, damp soil, her preferred conditions.

What I mean by that is that she can produce flowers which are so showy and so beautiful that they become too heavy for the delicate stems which hold them.

This is because it is a variety of Hydrangea arborescens which is nearly more herbaceous than shrub, meaning that it flowers each year on current year's growth from ground level and not on woody growth like with other Hydrangeas.

Ornamental grasses too such as miscanthus, stipa, panicum and calamagrostis have taken on their autumnal and perhaps even, winter hue.

The foliage is turning coppery and the flowers are now turning to seedheads. I for one love these at this time of the year. Leave these seedheads on the plants during the winter, for many small birds will rely on them as a source of food.