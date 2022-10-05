Home Q&A: Is it wise to leave a space heater on overnight?

QUESTION

Should I leave my space heater on overnight?

ANSWER

Electric space heaters (convection, panel and oil radiators) are best used while you are present, rather than being left unattended, a practice which could be a potential cause of fires, especially with older units without tilt-cut-off technology.

That said, attaching an appropriate, electric heater to the wall, off the floor, does add a considerable measure of safety when allied to thermostatic control, timed starts (handy for warming a bedroom before you get up) and even WiFi control if you want to have your house warmed before you get home.

I don’t recommend fan heaters for bedrooms.

They are noisy, relatively expensive to run, and recirculate dirt and allergens.

There’s a common saying: Leave a metre for the heater.

Obstructions that should be a good metre away, include curtains, bedding and any materials draped nearby.

Your bedroom should be relatively cool once you are under the covers, so in very cold weather, set the thermostat to no more than low/18C if you are in the full flush of health.

Babies and very small children may need a degree or two more, but it is vital they cannot access the unit if they should get up during the night.

Look for products that offer dedicated wall mounting kits to include fittings, template, and a sufficiently long cable to reach your power outlet without an extension cord (which can be prone to overheating).

Every room and zone should have a fully functioning smoke/CO detector and this is a great time to not only test yours but to change any batteries in total.