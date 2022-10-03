Garden Q&A: What is the ideal time of year to redo a lawn?

QUESTION

I want to redo my lawn. I feel it looks a bit "all over the place".

There are potholes and a lot of moss and it is at all different levels.

If I dig it up now, is it the right time of year to lay a new lawn?

ANSWER

It’s a perfect time to dig up the old lawn — but not to sow a new one.

As the temperatures drop, germination will slow and newly germinated seed will be vulnerable to frost damage.

If leaving the lawn dug up and prepared during the winter without sowing the new lawn is an option then I would encourage you to do so and allow the frost and weather to work on the soil, breaking it down and exposing any soil-borne pests to feeding birds.

In March, which is the best month for sowing, rake the lawn, removing any stones and consolidate the soil, which in effect means stamping on it to prevent it from sinking as it settles.

This is going to be important in your case as the levels are a problem for you.

Once you are happy with the levels, rake it again to provide a fine tilth for the seed sown in March.