Garden Q&A: What is the ideal time of year to redo a lawn?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: What is the ideal time of year to redo a lawn?
Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 14:14
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I want to redo my lawn. I feel it looks a bit  "all over the place". 

There are potholes and a lot of moss and it is at all different levels. 

If I dig it up now, is it the right time of year to lay a new lawn?

ANSWER

It’s a perfect time to dig up the old lawn — but not to sow a new one. 

As the temperatures drop, germination will slow and newly germinated seed will be vulnerable to frost damage. 

If leaving the lawn dug up and prepared during the winter without sowing the new lawn is an option then I would encourage you to do so and allow the frost and weather to work on the soil, breaking it down and exposing any soil-borne pests to feeding birds.

In March, which is the best month for sowing, rake the lawn, removing any stones and consolidate the soil, which in effect means stamping on it to prevent it from sinking as it settles. 

This is going to be important in your case as the levels are a problem for you. 

Once you are happy with the levels, rake it again to provide a fine tilth for the seed sown in March. 

More in this section

Kevin McCloud: Ten ways you can reduce energy bills at home Kevin McCloud: Ten ways you can reduce energy bills at home
Charlotte Church on the reality of a dream property renovation  Charlotte Church on the reality of a dream property renovation 
Darren Kennedy: 'My home is bright, colourful and eclectic' Darren Kennedy: 'My home is bright, colourful and eclectic'
#Peter Dowdall#Home - Gardening#Gardening#Unwind
<p>Jennifer's living room: She chose couch fabric (microfibre velvet-effect) that can be sprayed with Scotchgard and easily wiped clean with a cloth.</p>

Jennifer Sheahan: Choosing fabrics for your home interiors 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.276 s