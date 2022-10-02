‘Call of the Wild’ autumn gathering in Killarney

Observing native Irish deer, flora and fauna during the autumn season
NPWS district conservation officer Danny O’Keeffe, left, with conservation rangers Padrúig O'Sullivan, Sean Forde, and Sam Bayley. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 06:05

The inaugural ‘Call of the Wild’ autumn gathering in Killarney National Park takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.

The programme of events is as follows: 

Saturday and Sunday 7.30am: Autumn dawn watch gathering: National Park and Wildlife Service (NPWS) local conservation rangers meet at Knockreer Gates (opposite St Mary’s Cathedral) for a walking tour observing native Irish deer, flora and fauna during the autumn season.

10am: Autumn photographic workshop: with international award-winning photographer Micheál O’Sullivan meet at Ross Castle, Killarney. For bookings, call 087 629 0556.

10-2pm: Children autumn watch at Killarney National Park Education Centre, Knockreer House, Scavenger hunts, beginners bushcraft, nature games and a look at the mammals.

3pm: The inaugural Paudie O’Leary lecture (former head conservation ranger at Killarney National Park who died in 2012) at Killarney House and Gardens auditorium delivered by divisional manager NPWS Killarney National Park, Eamonn Meskell: Bookings: reception 01 539 3620.

7.30pm: Autumn night watch: Killarney National Park (NPWS) conservation rangers to meet at Knockreer gates (opposite St Mary’s Cathedral) bring a head torch/suitable clothing.

Sunday 2pm: Autumn watch scattering: Muckross School House: informal discussion with NPWS conservation rangers on their work in Killarney National Park chaired by chief executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell.

For further information and updates, see www.facebook.com/killarneynationalpark

