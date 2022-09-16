Wish List: Light up your life with these cool designs

Vivid colour

High on design, the stand-out Nonetti floor lamp adds a snap of vivid colour and a sculptural quality to brighten up a dreary corner. It also adds height in a space with low-level contemporary furniture for a balanced styling treatment (€1,560 at Roche Bobois).

Cheeky chap

This characterful little chap is the Mr Wattson reading lamp with house gift written all over it, while also acting as a spotlight and a fun conversation piece to park on a side table, shelf, sideboard or console table (€149 at Meadows & Byrne).

Vintage vibes

Let’s go vintage with some iron hanging lanterns for indoor and outdoor use. Suspend from a mantlepiece or a recessed window, or get out the step ladder and make them a feature at the front door to welcome guests (Globe from €59.95, Torun from €55 at Interiosity).

Luxury on a budget

The much-vaunted Arco lamp by Flos might be out of reach for most of us, retailing at about €2,500, but it’s spawned all sorts of variations on the theme including this model from Ikea. A word of caution, though; you need space to accommodate this beauty (Skaftet floor lamp base €60, Alvstar shade €35).

Art deco style

Loving this modern take on the art deco globe lamp shade design. This affordable version with its on-trend brass stand has compact styling for perching on a nightstand or side table (Milan Globe lamp from www.simplybe.ie, €65).

Traditional meets modern

Spotted this floor lamp at Homesense with its mix of traditional standard lamp styling and modern shade with a grey finish overall. Opt for this combination when you want a timeless look. It works in every type and age of home (Slumped Cement Stick floor lamp €99.99).

Cosy choice

For areas where you just want to create soft, ambient lighting for cosiness on cold winter nights, rather than endure the glare of overhead lights, the Redbridge Overreach floor lamp mixes a warm brass stand and black cotton shade for soft light filtration (€399 at www.cultfurniture.com).

Channelling texture

One of the more subtle trends in interiors this season is an emphasis on texture, especially incorporating natural materials. This lamp from the Penneys' new winter collection is finished in rattan with a simple cream shade to work with neutral or colour-saturated décor (€22).