Wish List: Light up your life with these cool designs

We find aspirational lighting to bring a new atmosphere to a living space and make a design statement
Wish List: Light up your life with these cool designs
Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 09:00
Carol O’Callaghan

Vivid colour

High on design, the stand-out Nonetti floor lamp adds a snap of vivid colour and a sculptural quality to brighten up a dreary corner. It also adds height in a space with low-level contemporary furniture for a balanced styling treatment (€1,560 at Roche Bobois).

Cheeky chap

This characterful little chap is the Mr Wattson reading lamp with house gift written all over it, while also acting as a spotlight and a fun conversation piece to park on a side table, shelf, sideboard or console table (€149 at Meadows & Byrne).

Vintage vibes

Let’s go vintage with some iron hanging lanterns for indoor and outdoor use. Suspend from a mantlepiece or a recessed window, or get out the step ladder and make them a feature at the front door to welcome guests (Globe from €59.95, Torun from €55 at Interiosity).

Luxury on a budget

The much-vaunted Arco lamp by Flos might be out of reach for most of us, retailing at about €2,500, but it’s spawned all sorts of variations on the theme including this model from Ikea. A word of caution, though; you need space to accommodate this beauty (Skaftet floor lamp base €60, Alvstar shade €35).

Art deco style

Loving this modern take on the art deco globe lamp shade design. This affordable version with its on-trend brass stand has compact styling for perching on a nightstand or side table (Milan Globe lamp from www.simplybe.ie, €65).

Traditional meets modern

Spotted this floor lamp at Homesense with its mix of traditional standard lamp styling and modern shade with a grey finish overall. Opt for this combination when you want a timeless look. It works in every type and age of home (Slumped Cement Stick floor lamp €99.99).

Cosy choice

For areas where you just want to create soft, ambient lighting for cosiness on cold winter nights, rather than endure the glare of overhead lights, the Redbridge Overreach floor lamp mixes a warm brass stand and black cotton shade for soft light filtration (€399 at www.cultfurniture.com).

Channelling texture

One of the more subtle trends in interiors this season is an emphasis on texture, especially incorporating natural materials. This lamp from the Penneys' new winter collection is finished in rattan with a simple cream shade to work with neutral or colour-saturated décor (€22).

Read More

How to choose the right cooker and oven for your kitchen
 

More in this section

Rear view of young woman sorting wardrobe indoors at home, charity donation concept. These are the celeb-inspired decluttering tips we all need to know about
Home Interiors: Five fab ideas to sort your space this weekend   Home Interiors: Five fab ideas to sort your space this weekend  
Choosing the right paint types and finishes for your home Choosing the right paint types and finishes for your home
#Unwind#home#WishList#WishList and Interiors#interiors
Bathroom bliss on a budget (The Bathroom Showroom/PA)

How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.322 s