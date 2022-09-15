How to choose the right oven for your kitchen

Aga is 100 years old this year, and the matronly icon — designed bySwedish physicist Dr Gustaf Dalén in 1922 — remains a versatile contender even with those scorching price tags. Today’s 24/7 hybrids still include roast-succulent oven performance in cast-iron, while offering hot plates, hot-cupboards and the option of full A-rated fan ovens with digital touch control. No longer reliant on kerosene alone, new Aga smart and multi-fuel options are all secreted behind the nostalgic closing “whump” of an embossed enamelled door.
Look out for new intelligent performance in gas and electric induction hobs in particular. Neff gas hobs adapt their flame to the pan base automatically — no more fidgeting between woks and griddles. FlameSelect delivers new power level settings — bringing the control of gas, closer to that of electric induction cooking with its feted responsiveness.
Built-in ovens of 60l to 76l (or doubles at 90cm with eye-levels) are increasingly directed to foodies who demand more in a top-brand appliance.
Agas deliver ambient warmth but are not intended for whole-house central heating. For additional talents, look into cast-iron heat-storage models like Rayburn (from €8,499) or the Waterford-Stanley Brandon (€9,899). Current range choices include cooker-only models, cooking with hot water or cooking, hot water, and central heating models. From next year, an oil-fired cooker won’t pass the building regulations in a new build — be warned.