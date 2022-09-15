Aga can

Aga is 100 years old this year, and the matronly icon — designed bySwedish physicist Dr Gustaf Dalén in 1922 — remains a versatile contender even with those scorching price tags. Today’s 24/7 hybrids still include roast-succulent oven performance in cast-iron, while offering hot plates, hot-cupboards and the option of full A-rated fan ovens with digital touch control. No longer reliant on kerosene alone, new Aga smart and multi-fuel options are all secreted behind the nostalgic closing “whump” of an embossed enamelled door.

Aga celebrates 100 years of cast-iron heritage in 2022. The AGA R3, from €12,700, agaliving.com for suppliers nationwide.

The most delicious option for range conservatives who want their ovens warm 24/7 (Agas have been holding off damp in ancient, rural piles for a century now) — the eR7 or eR3 can be tricked out with a state-of-the-art induction hob and bridging features for a griddle or fish kettle.

The “e” stands for “everyday” (on/off control), and the “R” for “radiant” (always on cast-iron ovens).

For original, radiant performance in electric, gas or oil, vouch for an R3 or R7 collection with a simmering/baking and roasting oven. Aga’s “Intelligent Management System” promises more thermostatic control than the vintage varieties. Without the everyday settings you can also set a standard Aga on a “slumber”, again reducing running costs. Aga’s master cooker can be banked with a companion everyday module, into one giant feature cooker for every season, or electric modules with their two bonus ovens can also sit prettily across the kitchen.

Configure your larger 150cm, 160cm, and 170cm everyday Aga, with an independent 90-litre conventional fan oven. For smaller kitchens, look into economical, fully electric models that don’t require a plinth or flue from just 60cm wide. Even Aga’s latest controllable radiant ovens have five pre-set, zonal, temperatures that might not be specific enough for some cooks used to today’s one-two degree incremental precision. Prices from €12,300 (R3 with single side induction stove).

Hob heaven

Look out for new intelligent performance in gas and electric induction hobs in particular. Neff gas hobs adapt their flame to the pan base automatically — no more fidgeting between woks and griddles. FlameSelect delivers new power level settings — bringing the control of gas, closer to that of electric induction cooking with its feted responsiveness.

An illuminated display shows which power level is in use, and when you’ve turned off the hob, the “Residual Heat Indicator” shows if is still too hot to touch. (75cm Neff FlameSelect hob with easy-clean tempered glass surfacing from €669, suppliers include Harvey Norman.)

Integrated hob venting from Bora. Steam and odours are whipping away at counter level, meaning less sweat for you, and less cross-over of aromas in the kitchen. POA. noeldempsey.com. Multiple brands now offer the technology.

In-hob, down-draught extractors are blowing away distracting, hefty canopies and making pop-up in-counter varieties look like an awkward, pilot program. Siemens’ InductionAir system can be seamlessly integrated in their Flex-Induction hobs (where the heat follows the placement of the pan, merging cooking zones). Venting will boil up the price. Still, steam and odours whipped away at counter level? Less sweat for you, and less persistent aromas in your open-plan life. Various B-rated hobs including Siemens iQ700 ranges from €2,400 nationwide. (Bosch Series 8 with Flex-Induction from €3,300 (Harvey Norman) and various Bora, Neff and Elica models from €2,100.)

Keep in mind, you will have to duct your cooker from beneath the counter. Design and budget for this inclusion.

Finger-tip control with touch-sensitive tapping and sliding operation rather than outward-facing knobs, is increasingly delicate and directed with sliders and dials on the same plane as the hob. You point the control at the ring you are using and finesse from there. Lower-profile intuitive controls are also easier to clean of grease and spills. For a more modern look, in short, lift those controls off the front panel.

Oven ready

Built-in ovens of 60l to 76l (or doubles at 90cm with eye-levels) are increasingly directed to foodies who demand more in a top-brand appliance.

For versatility at lower temperatures, even performance, browning and multiple zone cooking without flavour-exchange — choose electric over gas. For a super moist cook — choose gas.

With a dedicated Siemens oven detailed with PulseSteam, add a little moisture to the cavity at the start of the bake for crusty bread and pert pastries every time (in a budget buy look up AEGs SteamCrisp). Full steam is a standard available and healthy option, dishing up meals full of dense nutritional values and texture. There are plenty of economical buys including Zanussi’s 72l, Series 20 FanCook with built-in steam from €420.

Whirpool’s 40l, Combination Oven with steam, even includes a micro-wave, Dual-crisp for crackling, and their signature 3D JetDefrost, all for €750. Suppliers nationwide.

Configure a superb oven with steam, wireless food probes, improved fan performance, remote diagnostics and app based networking. Picture: Miele

Just three years ago, the vanguard for chef-led networked brilliance was Miele’s violently expensive c 2017 Dialog oven which used highly tuned sensors and electromagnetic waves, to chat to the ingredients. Miele’s claim it conquered, “cooking a fish in ice or veal tenderloin in beeswax without melting ice or wax, separating browning from baking, preparing different dishes and ingredients simultaneously”.

Today, configure a superb Miele oven in the €1,950 to €3,000 range (a fraction of the price of a Dialog) with MoisturePlus (controlled steam), wireless food probes, improved fan performance, remote diagnostics and app-based networking. Starting prices for more base-line Miele ovens from €900.

Don’t buy more electronic intelligence and features than you actually need. Doing without catalytic oven-lining and automatic cooking can save you several hundred euro per oven. Marrying cabinetry to appliances, look into the idea of total design too. Siemens StudioLine kitchens can bank all your cooking positions and on-hand storage into a working wall — fantastic for small spaces. Neff’s Slide&Hide doors are an acknowledged classic for something extra, but everywhere, choose telescopic runners to bring meals safely to your hands. Finally, vouch for the latest TFT displays and touch control interfaces on your oven for a brighter, more easily accessible and operable read-out.

On the range

Agas deliver ambient warmth but are not intended for whole-house central heating. For additional talents, look into cast-iron heat-storage models like Rayburn (from €8,499) or the Waterford-Stanley Brandon (€9,899). Current range choices include cooker-only models, cooking with hot water or cooking, hot water, and central heating models. From next year, an oil-fired cooker won’t pass the building regulations in a new build — be warned.

Range cookers otherwise describe any all-in-one electric or gas, dual-fuel cooker over 60cm, (90cm to 110cm would be typical) and some weightier 60cm models. The word alone is no guarantee of quality.

Brands including Belling, Rangemaster, Stoves, Smeg, and Neff add a punch of determined commercial character. Judge the elements of the cooker independently and don’t be wowed by an outwardly fabulous chassis alone. Determinedly cheaper brands flying under the €1,500 mark for a 100cm cooker include Leisure, Flavel, and Kenwood.

Build quality really counts. One of the principal trends with ranges going forward is the inclusion of induction hobs up top where gas primarily reigned, and less industrial styling as standard. Multiple ovens (three to four) come in a range of sizings and energy efficiencies (per oven).

Each should be keenly investigated for cubic litres. Bring your favourite oven dish to the showroom for a real feel. Better to have one or two great big working ovens, than three slightly compromises cavities.

Remaining a mid-range favourite for a couple of years now, the Rangemaster Professional Deluxe 110 DF is 20cm than the expected range of 90cm, so has proven working credentials and a handsome outline.

Enjoy a wok burner, a ceramic multizone hotplate, glide-out grill, multi-function oven, fan oven, bread proving, and a handy storage drawer, all for under €3,150 in stainless steel (dual fuel).

Throw in €3,400 for an induction top. Typical to range cookers, prepare to pay €600 or more for a colour other than black.

Smeg’s Portofino, at €4,220, has a fabulous, sleek, domestic look, and comes with a radical single oven of 115l. At 90cm it’s perfect for a smaller kitchen, but with an induction top you will have to spring for some iron-based magnetic pans to play with those spiral copper coils.

Multiple suppliers. If you like this chic, more contemporary fashion, look into the Rangemaster Elise, Falcon 110 Continental, or the Italian-made, Bertazzoni ranges — (dual fuel or all electric).

With a proud 120-year history, suppliers include Noyeks, noyeks.ie