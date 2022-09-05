Garden Q&A: Should I cut back my penstemon before winter?

Garden Q&A: Should I cut back my penstemon before winter?
Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 18:18
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I have a penstemon growing in my garden. 

Its flowers are nearly finished and it looks a bit untidy — falling over and a bit woody. 

Can I cut it back now?

ANSWER

Many perennials — and in particular herbaceous forms which will die back for the winter — can be cut back now or anytime before next March once the flowers and foliage fade. 

However, penstemons fall into another group as they are evergreen perennials.

If you cut them back now, before the winter, they won’t thank you for it — and indeed you may well lose them. 

They can get untidy and woody, as described, and will benefit from a haircut — but you’re better to leave this until the far side of the winter when temperatures are beginning to creep up once more as we come into springtime,  so leave the cutting back to late-March or early April.

