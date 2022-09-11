Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your green spaces

- Cork Flower Club will be meeting again on Tuesday, September 20, in Garryduff Sports Centre, Rochestown. Bernadette Scanlon, AOIFA, will give a demonstration entitled ‘The colours of autumn’ from 7.30pm. All welcome, visitors €5.
- Ladysbridge & District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday, September 19, at 8pm in the Garryvoe Hotel. Demonstrator on the night is Margaret Ahern, AOIFA. Theme of the night is ‘Autumn, a second spring’. Competition:- An eco-friendly arrangement ‘wild and wonderful’ 76cm.
- Carrigtwohill Flower & Garden Club will host Margaret and Corey Naughton on Tuesday, September 13, at 8am in Carrigtwohill Community Hall to discuss their ‘Ten most favourite plants to grow'. This is a debut event for Margaret and Corey who have a showcase garden in the area. Sales table on the night.
- Ballincollig Flower & Garden Club will host a floral demonstration by Malcolm Kitt titled ‘Floral harvest’ at Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, on Monday, September 12, at 8pm. Floral teaching demonstration will be at 7.30pm. Non members €10. All welcome.
- Trinity College Botanic Garden Culture Night tours by Trinity College Department of Botany take place on Friday, September 23, from 4-8pm. Explore Trinity College Botany's private teaching and research garden, extensive glasshouse collections and arboretum. This is a rare opportunity for the public to view this unique conservation and research facility with its large collection of plants from all over the world. Trinity botanists will explain the importance of the collections and present some fascinating stories of plant adaptation and evolution. The garden will be open from 4pm with two guided tours, at 4.30pm and 6pm. The garden will close to visitors at 8pm. Booking required. Go to eventbrite.ie to register.
- The first Waterford Honey Show will take place during the 2022 Harvest Festival which is being hosted at venues across Waterford City from September 9-11. The first annual Waterford Honey Show is being hosted by the East Waterford BeeKeepers’ Association. The event will inform honey producers, beekeepers, retailers and visitors of the show of the high-quality honey products available in the Southeast region. All local producer-branded jars of honey are eligible to participate in the honey awards. Visitors to the Waterford Honey Awards will be able to enjoy viewing the action within an enclosed glass observation hive, meet with the region's top honey producers and taste some of the finest kinds of honey. The festival is being supported by Waterford City & County Council and organised by GIY. See harvest.giy.ie.
