How an empty freezer could be costing you money

Your fridge-freezer could account for 8.33% to 33.33% of your household electricity bill
Keeping the freezer properly defrosted and relatively full can improve its performance. 

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 14:20
Kya deLongchamps

There are some appliances we cannot turn off, use less or turn “down” safely, and that includes the fridge and freezer — it’s simply impossible. 

Depending on its age and cubic litres, your fridge/freezer could account for 8.33% to 33.33% of your household electricity bill. Keeping the freezer properly defrosted and relatively full, can improve its performance. 

If you cannot fill the voids to retain the cold, try chill hacks from freezing herbs in ice trays to separating out bread into a few slices for morning toast (some say the best toast ever when done from frozen) – anything that will prevent energy sapping gaps. 

In the fridge, simply use bottles of water to fill the cavity. Ensure the fins dissipating heat from the fridge at the rear are clean. 

Pull the unit about 10cm from the wall to allow better airflow. Only place leftovers and cooked food into the fridge when it is completely cooled, otherwise you are forcing the unit to work harder to get it down to a safe temperature — unneeded waste in most instances.

