Sketch by Lavery at Requiem Mass for Michael Collins 

The oil sketch for Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 from the collection of Mary and Ben Dunne will come to market this autumn
Sketch by Lavery at Requiem Mass for Michael Collins 

Pro-Cathredral, Dublin 1922 (The Requiem Mass for Michael Collins)

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 06:04
Des O’Sullivan

The oil sketch by Sir John Lavery for  Pro-Cathredral, Dublin 1922 (The Requiem Mass for Michael Collins) from the collection of Mary and Ben Dunne will come to market in the autumn.

The sketch was made during the service from Lavery’s vantage point in the organ balcony. They were close friends and the Laverys lent their home at Cromwell Place in South Kensington, London to Michael Collins during the Treaty negotiations. Mary and Ben Dunne are downsizing and selling part of their personal art collection.

The sketch was made during the service from Lavery’s vantage point in the organ balcony.
The sketch was made during the service from Lavery’s vantage point in the organ balcony.

It includes work by some of Ireland’s most celebrated painters from Yeats, Orpen, Walter Osborne and James Arthur O’Connor to Mary Swanzy, Dan O’Neill, Gerard Dillon and William Conor.

The 39 works to be sold will be exhibited at Gormley’s Dublin gallery from September 8-24 and afterwards in Belfast.

More in this section

Meet the Cork artist who is colouring our homes happy Meet the Cork artist who is colouring our homes happy
Laundry Room Interior With Washer Dryer Machine, Laundry Basket, Potted Plants And Coral Color Wall Seven cleaning jobs to tackle around your home this week 
Goldfinch, Carduelis carduelis, on a branch in spring How to help smaller birds fight for their share in your garden
#Art#Unwind
Be more sustainable in the garden (Alamy/PA)

Ways to be less wasteful in the garden

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices