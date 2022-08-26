Sketch by Lavery at Requiem Mass for Michael Collins 

The oil sketch by Sir John Lavery for Pro-Cathredral, Dublin 1922 (The Requiem Mass for Michael Collins) from the collection of Mary and Ben Dunne will come to market in the autumn.

The sketch was made during the service from Lavery’s vantage point in the organ balcony. They were close friends and the Laverys lent their home at Cromwell Place in South Kensington, London to Michael Collins during the Treaty negotiations. Mary and Ben Dunne are downsizing and selling part of their personal art collection.