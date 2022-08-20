Chapter in history: Book by Michael Collins up for sale this Monday

A book by Michael Collins comes up at RJ Keighery’s sale in Waterford on Monday, the 100th anniversary of the murder of Collins at Beal na Blath on August 22, 1921.

Published by Talbot Press in 1922, The Path to Freedom has chapters including “Advance and Use of our Liberties”, “Alternative to the Treaty”, “The Proof of Success”, “Four Historic Years”, “Collapse of the Terror”, “Partition Act’s Failure”, “Why Britain Sought Irish Peace” and “Freedom within Grasp”.