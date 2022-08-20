Chapter in history: Book by Michael Collins up for sale this Monday

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

A book by Michael Collins comes up at RJ Keighery’s sale in Waterford on Monday, the 100th anniversary of the murder of Collins at Beal na Blath on August 22, 1921.

Published by Talbot Press in 1922, The Path to Freedom has chapters including “Advance and Use of our Liberties”, “Alternative to the Treaty”, “The Proof of Success”, “Four Historic Years”, “Collapse of the Terror”, “Partition Act’s Failure”, “Why Britain Sought Irish Peace” and “Freedom within Grasp”.

Lot 306, it is estimated at €80-€120.

More than 600 lots of furniture, Irish art, chandeliers, jewellery, silver and collectibles will come under the hammer.

A 19th-century bonheur du jour at Keighery's in Waterford on Monday.
A 19th-century bonheur du jour at Keighery's in Waterford on Monday.

An 18-carat diamond and sapphire ring is estimated at €9,000-€12,000 and a 19th-century ebonised bonheur du jour has an estimate of €2,000-€3,000. 

Garden lots include a pair of Victorian cast iron urns on plinths and a cast iron horseshoe garden bench. 

Viewing is from noon to 5pm today and tomorrow and the sale is at 10am on Monday. The catalogue is online.

