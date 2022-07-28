Cork Craft Month: Get creative, have fun and learn a new skill

Lovers of crafted domestic wares, expertly and lovingly shaped by skilled makers, are in for the annual treat of Cork Craft Month during August, bringing together the best of Cork’s crafting and design traditions.
It is organised, as always, by Cork Craft & Design, a social enterprise and membership organisation set up to promote craft makers living in Cork city and county, whose operations manager Enid Crowley says: “It’s all about amplifying craft, the story-telling involved and the makers, and we want people to get involved in a tactile way.”
Chances are, though, you’ve been reminded it’s all about to happen by a series of eye-catching billboards around the city commissioned from local illustrator Annie Mar. They include references to the various crafts involved as gaeilge, as part of a focus on the Irish language.
An event to watch out for is Peadar Ó Riada’s workshop on August 20 at Chapel Hill School of Art in Macroom, where he’ll teach the ancient craft of skep basket-making using locally harvested mountain sedge grasses. These were originally used by bee-keepers before the advent of modern hives.
And the following week, there’s the Made in Cork Market at St Peter’s Church, North Main Street. This repurposed church turned exhibition space has the bonus and well-kept secret of an outdoor walled café for the necessary shopping pitstop to enjoy coffee and cake.
