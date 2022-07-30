Antiques and art: All roads lead to West Cork for holiday sales

The height of the holiday season has not deterred two west Cork-based auctioneers from planning sales for Tuesday (August 2).
In Bandon, Hegarty's August fine interiors sale features a selection of over 200 lots of furniture, art, silver, jewellery and collectibles.
An 18 carat Columbian emerald and diamond cluster ring is estimated at €11,000-€12,000. Among the other highlights is a pair of black cast-iron benches (€1,000-€1,200), a mixed media on canvas by Philippe Aird (€800-€1,200), a stone bust on pillar of Mark Anthony (€400-€600) and a bronze bust of Diane of Poitiers (€300-€600).
The evening art sale by Morgan O'Driscoll next Tuesday can be viewed in Skibbereen today, on Monday and on Tuesday.
The selection is impressive and among the artists featured on the catalogue are Sean Scully, Louis le Brocquy, Felim Egan, Basil Blackshaw, Letitia Marion Hamilton, Colin Middleton, Mary Swanzy, William Crozier, Pauline Bewick, Cecil Maguire with sculpture by Helen Walsh, Ray Delaney, Oisin Kelly and John Behan. The catalogues for both sales are online.