Wish List: Summer treats for you, your home and your garden

IN THE SWING

In the jungle, the mighty jungle... we’re all enjoying a delicious meal off LNH Edit’s jungle tableware. These jungle plates, priced at €59.50 for a set of four, are perfect for outdoor dining in style. See lnhedit.com.

GLOW FOR IT

The Hailey Bieber-inspired ‘Glazed Donut’ trend has been all over social media recently, with tutorials on how to get the look with your nails, skincare and makeup. If you're hopping on that uber-glazed glowing look, KASH Beauty’s latest ‘Get Glazed’ collection is well worth checking out. The Skin Glaze Gold Beam Liquid Highlight, €19.95, creates a gorgeous glow. See kashbeauty.com.

BY THE BOOK

We love this new book from freelance journalist Darragh Bermingham (whose name you may recognise from the Irish Examiner) and Kiva Sammon, an occupational therapist and special education teacher. Blair is a young boy who is picky about his hair. He likes it cut a certain way and does not accept it any other way. Blair has had bad haircuts from barbers everywhere and struggles to find one that he likes. But, on a camping trip, he comes across the most unlikely of barbers — a barber bear cutting hair! Available online from the Book Depository for €9.

SITTING PRETTY

This Millie Trellis chair will create a striking focal point in any garden; €85 from Fervor + Hue.

DESIGN OF THE TIMES

CREATE, the annual programme devised to spotlight emerging indigenous talent, has returned to Brown Thomas for 2022. Kerry-based lawyer-turned-jeweller Sara Ross is one of 27 designers who is currently selling her designs alongside some of the world’s most luxurious brands in the Brown Thomas Grafton Street store. We love these delicate cherry blossom-inspired earrings from her brand FiorSó, €245.

PAINTING BY THE PINTS'

We recently attended one of Paint by the Pints’ events and had the best time — and our painting didn’t cause the toe-curling reaction we expected. Their next public event is in Geary's Bar, Charleville on August 11. Tickets cost €25 and include all art supplies along with your first drink on the night. See paintbythepints.com.

TRACKING IT

If you’re anything like us, your finances have taken a hit with the feeling of freedom that has accompanied the summer of 2022. With this new 12-month Financial Wellness Planner from The Head Plan, we’re hoping to get things back on track; €32, theheadplan.com.

IN THE PICTURE

Cork painter Cora Murphy's latest collection, 'Begin to Hope', is inspired by "being on the right side of Covid" — which sounds like a very nice place to be. The optimistic collection of oil paintings ranges in size from 24 sq cm to 180 sq cm by 120 cm and are available exclusively through Murphy's mailing list. See coramurphy.com.