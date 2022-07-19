Wish List: Designer collabs, sunbalm for pets and sustainable exercise accessories

Clothing collaboration

An exciting collaboration to report: Kilkenny Design, the home of Orla Kiely in Ireland, is hosting an exclusive collection with Regatta. Think staycation saviours to festival favourites including transitional pieces from wellies to raincoats that will take you through the Autumn months. Now available with 30% off from selected Kilkenny Design stores nationwide and online from www.kilkennyshop.com.

Cool cabinets

We are loving the simplicity of this Jenson natural cabinet, it’s €395 from Simply Be interiors collection; www.simplybe.ie.

Relaxing lounge sets

Who wouldn’t want to be comfortable in their outdoor space at the moment? Check out this lounge set from Jsyk, it’s €1099, they have stores nationwide including Little Island in Cork; www.jsyk.ie.

Whiskey investments

Whiskey lovers listen up! Dingle Distillery is launching its new cask investment programme, Descendants 2022 Cask Edition. The sale of 100 full barrels has opened to potential investors and there are two cask options available, Bourbon or Sherry, prices start at €10,000 and each cask comes with an optional payment plan to spread the investment out over several years. Download the Dingle Descendants 2022 brochure at dingledistillery.ie/descendants.

Brilliant BBQs

One of my favourite things about summer is the BBQ action going on (we’ve learned the hard way not to leave me near open flame, so I just eat the spoils). The Napoleon BBQ range, available at Ballyseedy comes with all the bells and whistles, and is all-season and multi-functional with a durable stainless-steel finish. Pictured here is the Prestige, Prestige 665 for €3,299. Delivery is via courier, available across all of Ireland, or visit the flagship store in Tralee, Co Kerry, or online at www.ballyseedy.ie.

Dog-friendly sun protection

Don’t forget the doggos this summer, Petmania have this aptly named HOWND hemp skin, nose and paw balm with sun protection for €11.99, www.petmania.ie.

Luxury lotions

On the Bathroom Shelf this week we have a gorgeous sustainable new range from R+Co. Created by a trio of top stylists, R+Co uses only natural ingredients, this range is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, colour-safe and boasts packaging that’s made with post-consumer recycled plastic. This is the brand’s new capsule collection of luxury staples, starting at €49.50, available in salons and beauty e-tailers like www.beautybag.ie and www.cultbeauty.com.

Sustainable exercise accessories

What a corker this one is: Donegal-based Huku Balance has launched a collection of cork-based yoga products, building on their Balance Board range. They chose cork instead of plastic for this range of products, as the cork tree is one of the most sustainable plants on the planet and regrows in full every year. The set can be purchased as part of a bundle for €86 as part of the introductory price reductions across all products until the end of summer; www.hukubalance.com.