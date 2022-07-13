Wish List: Eight fab finds for your home interiors

Snazzy swings

Swing into summer with this sweet wooden swing from Jiminy.ie. Handmade in Ukraine from local FSC wood and cotton ropes, it comes with a carry bag and carabines so you can pop it into a bag and hang wherever you like, inside or out. We love the rainbow rope on this one, €49.50 from https://jiminy.ie/.

Stylish handbags

Spotted in Spiller's Lane in Clonakilty recently, these stunning handmade bags by SallyAnn. She tells me they're her Amy and Fely ziptop handbags, both in green poppy and blue poppy fabrics, her most recent prints. "The design came to me when I saw my husband about to hoe out a poppy that was cheekily growing on the drive.

In the nick of time, I photographed it and arranged a stay of execution, and that poppy is now the star of my poppy fabric design! Of course, that poppy subsequently went to seed and I'm in big trouble this summer because our drive is now full of poppies, which I'm secretly delighted about," says SallyAnn. Us too! Find out more at sallyannsbags and www.facebook.com/SpillersLaneGallery/.

Chic cushions

Blue and white can give a fresh fun make-over in minutes, we love these cushions spotted on homesense.ie, yours for €12.99.

Charming Cork art

Bishopstown Library has a wonderful art exhibition running at the moment with local artist Madga Keane presenting her 'Our Journey Together' collection. Born in Gdansk, Madga, pictured here, has been in Ireland for many years and has been inspired by the Cork landscape and citizens. Sure, why wouldn't she be, like?

This talented lady has held numerous exhibitions across Europe and most recently her work was on display at the Gdansk Philharmonic. She tells us she was hugely touched and grateful to have her Cork friends and neighbours attend the launch. Drop into Bishopstown Library to experience it for yourself.

Coffee capsules

Decaf, you say? Hmm, wasn't sure, but we tried the latest Frank and Honest coffee capsules and they're getting the thumbs up. Available in medium roasted 100% arabica blend - there's plenty of flavour to make up for the caffeine. Nespresso® compatible and made of aluminium, they're available in select SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide at an RRP of €3.50.

Nifty nametags

Last year I swore to the gods of whiteboards that I wouldn't let the back-to-school stuff until the last minute ever again. Anyone who's ever sobbed over a book list in September will feel my pain. Ease into it by ordering some nametags for a little hit of smugness, so you can label the bejaysus out of uniforms and books, lunch boxes, water bottles, shoes, hurleys, foreheads, you know yourself. My Nametags are fab, we have ones from three years ago that are still going strong. There's lots of designs, are antibacterial and come with a 10-year washing guarantee. Available from €16.95 per set from https://www.mynametags.ie/.

Irish interiors

There's nothing we love more than hearing about a brave entrepreneur adding to the incredible Irish interiors scene.

Take a bow, Nickie Cohalan, who's launched a new homewares and lifestyle webshop. The Cork mother-of-three is a maker and creator herself, and she says she wanted to create a space to celebrate handmade, sustainability and having something just a little different to the mass-produced offerings out there.

"Juniper Lane has been born out of a love for interiors, fabrics, colour and the finishing touches that make our houses our homes," explains Nickie.

Pictured here is a handmade tapestry, exclusive to Juniper Lane in Ireland. It’s made entirely of wool using plant-based dyes and hand-embroidered in the Valley of Kashmir. Retailing at €179, it is plastic-free and makes an incredible natural and sustainable heirloom child’s gift.

Fabulous! Check it out for yourself at

.

BBQ season

Summer cookout, anyone? Look the part with The Fire Pit range in select Tesco stores, it comes in a sleek aluminium case, easy to grip with a soft touch handle, yours for €30. Available at www.tesco.ie.