Bernard Casey: 'Francis Brennan was horrified by my Skellig Rangers gear bag' 

The dynamic At Your Service duo were on a mission to help Lorraine Casey and Henry Hunt, owners of The Smugglers Inn, make their business shine in the latest episode of the RTÉ One series.
“It was my first time meeting Lorraine in six months due to the lockdown,” says the comedian and actor.
“Francis Brennan was horrified by my Skellig Rangers gear bag. He was so disgusted by my gear bag they cut us from the final edit,” joked the performer, who is currently visiting venues across Ireland on his popular Rural Pub Tour.
The Brennans conferred at the time. “It’ll be like Star Wars in Waterville,” Francis said, while John made dire predictions that the Atlantic winds would sweep the unearthly structures into the ocean.
“Last year, it was all about outdoor dining, we had the location for it on the beach, we took the chance and get them, and they have proved very popular. We still have them.”
They are the designers who were involved in the renovation of the latest of the Brennan brothers’ businesses, The Lansdowne Arms Hotel in Kenmare.
The designers arrived to see a restored farmhouse that had been long associated with five generations of one family and were excited at “reinventing it as “chic seaside boutique inn”, says Nathalie who adds that the history behind the name was particularly intriguing: “The native Irish were banned from trading with other countries and so smuggling became the order of the day in small county coastal areas like Waterville."
Its award-winning gourmet restaurant had been local fresh produce and seafood since 1979, and rooms were added in the 1980s. “We had 15 bedrooms to work with, and so to add to the 'boutique feel' we gave every bedroom its own identity and character,” says Justina.
“With much of the budget needing to be put into updating structural and maintenance works (insulation, soundproofing, re-wiring, and plumbing) we had to be clever with keeping the design simple without compromising on our desire to create bedrooms that would feel like a rural and wild Irish sea-side escape!
"We went with bold with patterns, prints, and colours and used the landscape and seascape of the Wild Irish Atlantic as our inspiration.”
They featured a mix of off-the-shelf and bespoke pieces and joinery designed by Edit Design Studio.
"They used all the old pieces of furniture and created mood boards, using bold colours, bold wallpapers.
As for Lorraine and Henry’s happy space in the newly refurbished building?
