Garden Q&A: At what time of the year should I prune wisteria?

QUESTION

What is the correct time of the year to prune wisteria?

ANSWER

Wisteria should be pruned twice a year — now, and again in February/March.

Don’t worry, for if you never prune your wisteria, it will still bloom — though a lot of the plant's energy will go into green, leafy production at the expense of flowers.

Firstly, identify the main growing stems along the wall. Once that is done, prune back all the side shoots to within four or five leaves from the main stems.

Then, next February, further prune these side stems to about two or three leaf buds so that you will see the flowers and they are not obscured by too much foliage.