How the utility room became a status symbol for homeowners

I am immune to utility room envy. The only one I know — my father’s — is impossible to lust after: a spidery, grave-cold windowless room, containing only a washing machine that boils clothes, a novelty pewter tankard full of fuses, and a pile of yellowing envelopes.
A survey of friends reveals an ardently desired utility wish list: “a massive freezer”, “appliances hidden”, “somewhere for the bloody mop bucket” — someone even says it’s “one of the few things I would move house to have”.
Interior designer Irene Gunter of Gunter & Co says she has “always been excited by utility rooms … they are a wonderful addition to the home, freeing up space in the kitchen.” Features she has incorporated for clients include ergonomic eye-level appliances, pull-out trays for laundry baskets, built-in pet feeding and washing stations, and the ultimate luxury: “a drying cabinet.
Utility rooms have always been aspirational, though: they mean you have the luxury of enough space for your washer-dryer to have its own room.
“The utility room perfectly fits the change of status of the person who is doing something in the kitchen.” The arrival of open-plan living was another push factor: “You increasingly want a room where you stick the washing machine because it makes a filthy racket. All that grey underwear hanging.” But new factors are fuelling our laundry-room lust.
The first Covid lockdown left celebrities trapped at home, giving us tantalising, envy-inducing glimpses of more mundane aspects of their lives. Jennifer Garner’s video of her in May 2020, in her vast, relatably messy, laundry room has over 6.8m views on Instagram.
Long-standing country dwellers take their utilitarian utility rooms for granted, Pridden says, but the new arrivals get excited, fuelling the luxe utility makeover trend. “People are saying: hang on, this is a wonderful room which is worth cherishing. They’ll push the boat out.” (They’re also posting pictures to torment town-mouse friends.) Mostly, though, I think we are desperate for order in a world that feels chaotic, frightening and out of control: just ask millionaire T-shirt roller Marie Kondo.