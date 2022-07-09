Interiors: Top summer buys to create a vacation vibe at home 

The sun's out so the notion of creating a holiday paradise in the comfort of our regular surroundings appeals more than ever.

Here’s some interiors inspiration to ensure those vacation vibes last longer than a Love Island recoupling.

DFS Design director Lou Petersen shares her insight on the summer trends that will speak to globetrotters and home birds alike.

“Say hello to the Hollywood Hills and embrace summer with light colours, natural influences and textures,” she advises.

These are embodied by the DFS Extravagance corner sofa with wooden lattice detailing.

“To nail Calabasas chic, start with a minimalist canvas of crisp whitewashed walls, statement furniture pieces in natural shades and finish with darker accessories to create contrast and present an effortless but considered living area,” adds the design director.

“Take inspiration from the crystal waters of the Mediterranean islands and bring calming influences into the home with the DFS Liberty Bed in Dulux’s Colour of the Year 2022 ‘Bright Skies’,” says Lou.

“Layer different shades of blue and green to create an oasis of calm that will help you drift off to sleep in no time. Adding extra touches like throws and cushions in warm earthy shades of terracotta and rust will ensure that the room feels grounded and balanced.”

Ibiza may be well-known as a party hotspot, but the other side of the island is a wellness haven, she adds.

“Take inspiration from a rustic Mediterranean hideaway by sticking to natural materials like rattan, bamboo and macramé. Mix and match furniture styles like with the DFS Corsica fixed-top table and Corsica bench, paired with the Daniel chair set and Forge Erin basket chairs to embrace easy-breezy Balearic-villa style,” says Lou.

Dulux Heritage Romney Wool and China White.

BACK TO THE FUTURE



DID you know Dulux owes its name to a chemist called “DuPont” whose formulations were adopted by the company in 1931; “DuPont” and the word “luxury” blending to create the brand?

It’s opened another chapter in its story by introducing a new luxury paint range called The Dulux Heritage Collection.

These 112 luxurious shades are inspired by bygone eras complemented by contemporary colours. The curated collection comes in two finishes: Velvet Matt for a soft-to-touch feel on walls and Eggshell for smooth woodwork and metal.

Three shades stand out for me: Potter’s Pink encapsulates the fragility of an Edwardian cottage garden and Green Grass is a deeply lush botanical tone. Romney Wool is ideal for anyone looking for a classic neutral.

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin foundation.

BATHROOM TO BOUDOIR



FROM sweeping strokes of colour over countertops and walls to your complexion, sourcing the perfect shade is key.

If you feel like selecting and buying from home, without a duty-free in sight, the virtual try-on experiences are on Google, Instagram, TikTok and CharlotteTilbury allowing you to shop with a beauty expert from the comfort of your bathroom or bedroom.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40, uses a digital foundation finder to find the perfect shade in just 60 seconds.

Foundation Finder Version 4.0 combines AI and light technology with 1.5 million shade matches.

The new Vardande collection from Ikea will launch in August.

CARING COLLECTION

LIGHTWEIGHT and designed to be easily used in everyday life, a new collection by Ikea features a kimono, yoga rug, blanket, basket and bowl and aims to help you enjoy moments of calm inside and outside the home.

The new Ikea range includes yoga mats.

It called Vardande, the Swedish word for caring, and true to its meaning, the collection is inspired by traditions that help to reduce stress and anxieties. Sarah Fager, designer at Ikea of Sweden, says: “By collaborating with social businesses in a number of countries, all of which employ people who have difficulty finding a job in the labour market, we hope that the collection plays a role in helping to improve lives in those local communities.”

Inspired by the fundamentals of wellbeing, the range has been created in partnership with five social businesses in Bangladesh, Thailand, India and Vietnam, all of which are committed to creating long-term opportunities to improve livelihoods of vulnerable groups.

A large part of the range is made with sustainable materials, such as banana fibres, clay and jute. It will be available from August.

