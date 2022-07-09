Antiques: Cork auction offers the chance to start your collection 

Woodwards good-value auction offers a prime opportunity to get your antiques collection started, says Des O'Sullivan
Antiques: Cork auction offers the chance to start your collection 

A globe drinks cabinet at Woodwards in Cork next Saturday. 

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 01:12
Des O’Sullivan

Millennials from around the globe were moved to take part in the fabulous sales of the collections of Hubert de Givenchy at Christie's in June and there should be much to tempt those closer to home at Woodwards sale in Cork next Saturday (July 16). 

It will be possible to pick up a piece of antique furniture for a song at this auction.

A bowfronted chest of drawers at Woodwards.
A bowfronted chest of drawers at Woodwards.

Estimated at just €300-€400 are a Cork bowfront sideboard, an ormolu mounted bijouterie table, a Georgian bureau bookcase, a set of six dining chairs, a mahogany pedestal office desk and an Edwardian sofa table. 

A Victorian round work table, a Victorian D-end dining table, a Georgian library table, a Georgian bureau and a three-tier dumb waiter are on the market with estimates of just €200-€300. If prices like these seem slightly unbelievable you can check it out for yourself. 

The sale is on view from 2pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 4pm all next week. The catalogue is online.

Read More

See how this Cork family created a patio paradise at their home 

More in this section

RHS Hampton Court Show Gardens 2015 - The Wellbeing of Women Garden, Silver Guilt Medal, Designed by Wendy von Buren, Claire Mor Which flowers last the longest in summer gardens?
How four shipping containers added up to one dream home  How four shipping containers added up to one dream home 
Cargo Container House with Garden Jennifer Sheahan: How to use shipping containers to create homes
#antiques#home#Property
<p>The living area in Jennifer Sheahan's house. Picture: Moya Nolan</p>

Home Interiors: How to get a five-star look on a budget

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices