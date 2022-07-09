Antiques: Cork auction offers the chance to start your collection 

Millennials from around the globe were moved to take part in the fabulous sales of the collections of Hubert de Givenchy at Christie's in June and there should be much to tempt those closer to home at Woodwards sale in Cork next Saturday (July 16).
It will be possible to pick up a piece of antique furniture for a song at this auction.
Estimated at just €300-€400 are a Cork bowfront sideboard, an ormolu mounted bijouterie table, a Georgian bureau bookcase, a set of six dining chairs, a mahogany pedestal office desk and an Edwardian sofa table.
A Victorian round work table, a Victorian D-end dining table, a Georgian library table, a Georgian bureau and a three-tier dumb waiter are on the market with estimates of just €200-€300. If prices like these seem slightly unbelievable you can check it out for yourself.
The sale is on view from 2pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 4pm all next week. The catalogue is online.