Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces

We check out the garden ideas, tours, fairs and online resources available to help you boost your room outside
Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces

Dower House Garden, Ashford.

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

  • GIY and Energia are calling on communities across Ireland to take part in Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2. For a chance to win prizes on the day, post a picture of their community growing projects on any social media channel and tag @EnergiaGIG while also using the hashtag #GetIrelandGrowing. You can also nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s ‘Get Ireland Growing Community Hero’. Get Ireland Growing Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16. See getirelandgrowing.ie for more.

  • The July gardening workshop by Sonairte, the National Ecology Centre, takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 10am-12, costing €15. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight. Sonairte reserves the right to cancel the event if minimum attendance is not met or in the case of changing health regulations relating to Covid-19. Refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation minus a small Eventbrite fee. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.ie.

  • The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a visit to The Dower House Garden, Ashford, on June 17 from 2-4.30pm with refreshments at Green Acres, Newcastle afterwards. Cost: €12 (non-members €15). The Dower House is an RHSI partner garden. The gardens were laid out towards the end of the 19th century with plantings of many fine specimens including Rhododendron ‘Altaclarense’, Magnolia soulangeana ‘Alba’. Also included are a number of specimen mature trees including a find Chilean myrtle, Luma apiculata planted c. 1880. Tickets from rhsi.ie, numbers are limited.

  • Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

Read More

Garden Q&A: Why has my hawthorn hedge never flowered?

More in this section

What’s trending in the world of wallpaper – and 5 ways to paste like a pro What’s trending in the world of wallpaper – and 5 ways to paste like a pro
How to choose the perfect windows for your home  How to choose the perfect windows for your home 
Seaside setting inspires vibrant home interiors makeover  Seaside setting inspires vibrant home interiors makeover 
#UnwindGardening
<p>Emily, Barbara, Maia and Gareth Sullivan. Picture: Frank O'Sullivan</p>

Check out the home office this Cork architect created in his garden 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices