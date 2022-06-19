Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces

- GIY and Energia are calling on communities across Ireland to take part in Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2. For a chance to win prizes on the day, post a picture of their community growing projects on any social media channel and tag @EnergiaGIG while also using the hashtag #GetIrelandGrowing. You can also nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s ‘Get Ireland Growing Community Hero’. Get Ireland Growing Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16. See getirelandgrowing.ie for more.
- The July gardening workshop by Sonairte, the National Ecology Centre, takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 10am-12, costing €15. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty. This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight. Sonairte reserves the right to cancel the event if minimum attendance is not met or in the case of changing health regulations relating to Covid-19. Refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation minus a small Eventbrite fee. Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.ie.
- The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a visit to The Dower House Garden, Ashford, on June 17 from 2-4.30pm with refreshments at Green Acres, Newcastle afterwards. Cost: €12 (non-members €15). The Dower House is an RHSI partner garden. The gardens were laid out towards the end of the 19th century with plantings of many fine specimens including Rhododendron ‘Altaclarense’, Magnolia soulangeana ‘Alba’. Also included are a number of specimen mature trees including a find Chilean myrtle, Luma apiculata planted c. 1880. Tickets from rhsi.ie, numbers are limited.