Wish List: From twisted candles to rented gúnas  

LET'S TWIST AGAIN

These twisted candles from Sostrene Grene are available in a range of cute, summery shades and have an approximate burn time of 11 hours. Pack of two, €4.20.

WEDDING BELLS

It’s wedding season — and our wallet is feeling it. That’s why we love the idea of renting your wedding attire this summer.

Some great options here in Ireland include female-founded Greens Are Good For You by friends Johanna and Kara. Items are delivered straight to your door on the dates you choose, with a driver coming to collect them on the return date. You can rent for a period of 5-10 days, with the price of the rental rising depending on the duration of the rental. Brands stocked include Simone Rocha, Alice + Olivia, Needle & Thread, The Attico, and Maje.

The company have also just opened their first concept store on Royal Hibernian Way in Dublin, if you’re in the capital and fancy a browse. Other fab rental options here in Ireland include Happy Days, Designer Room and The Rag Revolution.

SIT BACK

DFS Salvia six-piece corner group in Alfresco Express Slate

This €3,519 six-piece Salvia corner group sofa from DFS is a thing of beauty. See dfs.ie.

STYLE SCHOOL

Cork interior designer Mairéad Collier is hosting another Style School workshop on July 2, in Cork's River Lee Hotel, priced at €125. Collier promises attendees will spend a relaxing morning discovering their own interior style and gain the confidence to design their dream home — sign us up. Tickets from Eventbrite.

IN BLOOM

Wildflower Bouquet from The Irish Country Home, €139.

For those of us who suffer from allergies, a fresh bouquet of flowers can often come with a free bout of incessant sneezing and watery eyes. But there's no need for antihistamines with an artificial bouquet — we love this Large Wildflower Bouquet from The Irish Country Home, €139. Visit theirishcountryhome.com.

SOUNDS GOOD

Joseph Young, Artist in Residence at Killruddery

Joseph Young, artist-in-residence at Killruddery, will launch his most recent work The Ancestors at the 17th-century house and gardens in Bray, Co Wicklow, this Thursday, June 30. Described as a 'hauntological sound trail', the practice-led PhD research project explores the complexities of the Brabazon family archives at Killruddery through a collage of re-enactment, musical ambience and field recordings accompanied by the voice of a ghostly poet-philosopher referred to as ‘the keeper of the archives’. The project is supported by SMARTlab UCD, the Irish Research Council and Killruddery Arts, Heritage & Culture and is open to the public. All you need is a smartphone and headphones to enjoy. For more information see killruddery.com

ON THE BATHROOM SHELF

K18 has added two new shampoos to its range

After our hairdresser introduced us to the K18 hair mask, we were hooked. So there was a bit of excitement when the postman delivered the brand's latest offering - two shampoos (detox and pH maintenance) designed to be used in-tandem with the K18Peptide™ mask. Living in a hard-water area, the deotx shampoo is our fave. K18 is available to purchase on k18hair.ie and in selected salons nationwide.

DINNER IS SERVED

Tola Forest Leaf Dinnerware Collection

The new Tola Forest Leaf Dinnerware Collection available at Meadows and Byrne blends contemporary lines with vibrant patterns for the perfect summertime setting. Available in stores and online at meadowsandbyrne.com. Prices start at €29.75.