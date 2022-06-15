Wish List: Eight top treats for you and your home

How cool are these Geo Vase Propagation Stations from Designist? Available in three different styles (bottle vasem bud vase, amphora vase), €9.50. See designist.ie.
Homegrown industrial homewares brand Kopper Kruses use reclaimed and recycled materials to create unique and eye-catching homewares. We love the Flange Lamp, €90. Shop at kopperkreation.com.
This Cashmere Throw in Yellow Herringbone from John Hanly is perfect for throwing around yourself on those chilly summer nights, €159.95. See johnhanly.com.
The new pink soda from Schweppes is perfect for any pandemic-born aspiring mixologists who will be sharing their newfound skills with pals this summer – and for those watching their calories (here are only 20 calories per 100ml). An aromatic blend of lemon, lime and orange, it pairs perfectly with gin, vodka and rosé. RRP €2.99.
You'll need something to serve those drinks on — we love this bamboo tray from Sostrene Grene, €10.68.
We are obsessed with the concept behind DANA jewellery. Kenmare-woman Anne-Louise Laflamme upcycles old vinyl records destined for landfill by turning them into stunning, wearable art. One of our favourite pairs is the abstract casual-chic long teardrop earrings/recycled vinyl earrings, €38. See danajewellery.com.
The Sowden Kettle shares the same distinctive family of colour combinations as the rest of George Sowden’s collection, making a statement in any kitchen. Designed to be durable in plastic and stainless steel, the Kettle is super easy to clean and features a generously proportioned handle and easy-to-pour spout, €110. Shop at indigoandcloth.com.
Crawford Art Gallery has recently announced its new Tours on Thursday, perfect for a fun after-work activity or an alternative date. Head to Emmet Place at 6.30pm on Thursdays to explore the gallery's collection and temporary exhibitions, completely free of charge. Tours will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no pre-booking necessary. See crawfordartgallery.ie.